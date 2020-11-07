Ingraham: Win or lose, Trump will be ‘GOP kingmaker for 2022 and 2024, no doubt’

President Trump will be the central figure in Republican Party politics for years to come, regardless of whether he wins a second term, Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Friday.

“If it’s time to accept an unfavorable outcome — and we hope it never comes — but if and when this does happen, Trump needs to do it with the same grace and composure he demonstrated at that [Oct. 15] town hall with [NBC’s] Savannah Guthrie,” said “The Ingraham Angle” host.

“So many people remarked about his tone and presence, exactly what he needs.”

Ingraham added that the possibility of losing a hotly disputed election is a “gut punch” to those involved and those supporting the incumbent.

“I’m not conceding anything tonight, by the way,” she said, “but losing, if that’s what happens, is awful. President Trump’s legacy will only become more significant if he focuses on moving the country forward. Then the love and respect supporters feel for him, it’s only going to grow stronger and his legacy more historically significant.”

“The media knows he will be a GOP kingmaker for 2022 and 2024, no doubt. They know he’s a political hero to tens of millions of Americans, and they want to take that from him, too,” she continued.

Ingraham then played clips of liberal journalist John Avlon claiming Trump “sows seeds of doubt in our democracy,” former Vice President Al Gore calling the president’s rhetoric “disqualifying,” and MSNBC pundit John Heilemann claiming Trump is acting as a “tinpot dictator.”

Ingraham called Heilemann’s comments “ignorant,” noting he continued to claim Trump is a racist despite expanding non-White electoral support for the Republican Party more than most other GOP presidential candidates in history.

“If there is no path for Donald Trump’s second term, it doesn’t mean the end of the America First movement or his role in leading it. On the contrary, this is only the beginning,” said Ingraham.