46.9 F
Beckley
Saturday, November 7, 2020 1:12am

Ingraham: Win or lose, Trump will be ‘GOP kingmaker for 2022 and 2024, no doubt’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



President Trump will be the central figure in Republican Party politics for years to come, regardless of whether he wins a second term, Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Friday.

“If it’s time to accept an unfavorable outcome — and we hope it never comes — but if and when this does happen, Trump needs to do it with the same grace and composure he demonstrated at that [Oct. 15] town hall with [NBC’s] Savannah Guthrie,” said “The Ingraham Angle” host.

“So many people remarked about his tone and presence, exactly what he needs.”

Ingraham added that the possibility of losing a hotly disputed election is a “gut punch” to those involved and those supporting the incumbent.

“I’m not conceding anything tonight, by the way,” she said, “but losing, if that’s what happens, is awful. President Trump’s legacy will only become more significant if he focuses on moving the country forward. Then the love and respect supporters feel for him, it’s only going to grow stronger and his legacy more historically significant.”

“The media knows he will be a GOP kingmaker for 2022 and 2024, no doubt. They know he’s a political hero to tens of millions of Americans, and they want to take that from him, too,” she continued.

Ingraham then played clips of liberal journalist John Avlon claiming Trump “sows seeds of doubt in our democracy,” former Vice President Al Gore calling the president’s rhetoric “disqualifying,” and MSNBC pundit John Heilemann claiming Trump is acting as a “tinpot dictator.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham called Heilemann’s comments “ignorant,” noting he continued to claim Trump is a racist despite expanding non-White electoral support for the Republican Party more than most other GOP presidential candidates in history.

“If there is no path for Donald Trump’s second term, it doesn’t mean the end of the America First movement or his role in leading it. On the contrary, this is only the beginning,” said Ingraham.



Source link

Recent Articles

Ingraham: Win or lose, Trump will be ‘GOP kingmaker for 2022 and 2024, no doubt’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump will be the central figure in Republican Party politics for years to come, regardless of whether he wins a second term,...
Read more

Sofia Vergara posts behind-the-scenes pic to encourage fans get mammograms

News WWNR -
0
closeVideoFox News GoSofia Vergara kicked off Election Day a bit differently and used the big day to shed light on women’s health.The “Modern Family” alum...
Read more

Twitter flags tweets from Democrats claiming premature presidential victory

News WWNR -
0
Twitter flagged a number of tweets from Democrats and those on the left who prematurely claimed Democratic nominee Joe Biden was declared the winner...
Read more

Pennsylvania GOP lawmaker claims Democratic officials worked to ‘tip the scales’ to Biden

News WWNR -
0
Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar have done everything they can in the way of "changing the rules" to...
Read more

GOP in Pa. asks SCOTUS to segregate all late-arriving mail ballots

News WWNR -
0
The Republican Party in Pennsylvania is asking the Supreme Court to order the state to segregate all late-arriving absentee ballots, in hopes that their...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Sofia Vergara posts behind-the-scenes pic to encourage fans get mammograms

WWNR -
0
closeVideoFox News GoSofia Vergara kicked off Election Day a bit differently and used the big day to shed light on women’s health.The “Modern Family” alum...
Read more
News

Twitter flags tweets from Democrats claiming premature presidential victory

WWNR -
0
Twitter flagged a number of tweets from Democrats and those on the left who prematurely claimed Democratic nominee Joe Biden was declared the winner...
Read more
News

Pennsylvania GOP lawmaker claims Democratic officials worked to ‘tip the scales’ to Biden

WWNR -
0
Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar have done everything they can in the way of "changing the rules" to...
Read more
News

GOP in Pa. asks SCOTUS to segregate all late-arriving mail ballots

WWNR -
0
The Republican Party in Pennsylvania is asking the Supreme Court to order the state to segregate all late-arriving absentee ballots, in hopes that their...
Read more
News

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says QB Lamar Jackson must ‘tighten up his game’

WWNR -
0
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson made it look easy during his MVP season, leading the NFL in touchdown passes...
Read more
News

Trump vows to keep ‘fighting,’ will use ‘every aspect of the law’ in ballot-counting battle

WWNR -
0
President Trump on Friday vowed to keep “fighting,” saying he will use “every aspect of the law” as election officials in key battleground states...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap