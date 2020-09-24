65.5 F
Injury-riddled New York Jets set to play anyone with a ‘pulse,’ coach Adam Gase quips

By WWNR
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Wide receiver Jamison Crowder is expected to miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury, the latest setback for the injury-riddled New York Jets.

The reeling Jets (0-2) will be without their top three wide receivers and top running back when they face the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) on Sunday. Two starting offensive linemen also are unlikely to play.

Discussing potential injury replacements, coach Adam Gase said “whoever has a pulse right now” needs to be ready to play.

The Jets had been hoping for Crowder’s return, but it has been eight days since the injury and he hasn’t started running.

“I’m just not going to close the door on him if, for some reason, he feels like he’s feeling a lot better in the next few days, but I would say it’s doubtful,” Gase said.

Breshad Perriman, who sprained an ankle in Sunday’s blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, probably will miss at least two games. Rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims, projected to have a prominent role, is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Their starting receiver corps Sunday will be Chris Hogan, Braxton Berrios and Josh Malone, who has been on and off the practice squad the past three weeks.

Also on injured reserve is starting running back Le’Veon Bell (hamstring), who has been replaced by Frank Gore. They will expand the running back rotation against the Colts, which could mean more carries for rookie La’Mical Perine.

The offensive line had been injury-free, but that changed Sunday when center Connor McGovern (hamstring) left in the fourth quarter. He isn’t practicing, and it appears as though he could dress as an emergency center on Sunday. Josh Andrews will replace him.

Right tackle George Fant won’t play after suffering a concussion Wednesday in practice. He collided with a linebacker and is in the concussion protocol. Chuma Edoga will start in his place.

“If I look at it as we’re the only team going through this it would be one thing, but when you look around the league, you see guys going down left and right, whether it be in practice or games,” Gase said. “We’re having soft-tissue things happen to us. It seems like some other teams are going through major, major, season-ending-type injuries.”



