Innovative construction method results in historic bridge build in Beckley 

The fifth and final girder on the Stanaford Road bridge was set by crews from Triton Construction. Crews will now begin to set deck pans to pour the bridge deck.



The Stanaford Road bridge connects US 19 (N Eisenhower Drive) to the East Beckley Bypass over Cranberry Creek.



A second bridge using GRS/IBS technology is being built at Rural Acres Drive.



This bridge, with a span of 50 feet, replaces an old structure. The girders have been set and the deck has been poured. The next step is building the parapet walls.



The bridge will connect Rural Acres Drive to US 19.



“We are grateful in District 10 to get to exercise this tool in our toolbox for new bridge construction,” said Ryland Musick, P.E., WVDOH District 10 District Engineer.



“District 10 is always open and willing to experience new innovations in construction and technology to promote the best transportation system possible, “ he said.



The project will also require changes to the intersection near Mountaineer Ford.



“Instead of having the grassy highlands and split turn lanes, it will bring it more to a four-way crossing,” Howell said of the more effective intersection planned.



The anticipated completion date for both bridges is late summer of 2023. Triton Construction was awarded the project for $6.7 million.