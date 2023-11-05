Innovative Outdoor Recreation App – Bluebirding — Is Live. WV Hive Client Launches App to Allow Property Owners to List Their Land for Range of

Outdoor Activities
Beckley, W.Va. – Leaders of Bluebirding, a West Virginia Hive outdoor
industry client and new private land leasing technology company, announced the launch of their
innovative mobile application designed to empower private landowners to monetize their
properties for outdoor recreation. The company will work with private landowners,
campgrounds, RV parks, and tourism-focused entities to build out an inventory of properties for
those seeking their next adventure.
The app was founded and developed by Brandon Fitzwater, a native of Bridgewater, Va., with a
vision for providing a gateway to the outdoors that would excite and revolutionize the outdoor
shared economy. In late 2021, Peyton Ballard, CEO of Ballard Consulting Group, a Nicholas
County company, and Max Gottlieb, an attorney based out of Kanawha County, joined
Fitzwater as partners to commercialize this technology for the growing outdoor recreation
sector.
“Our platform provides an opportunity for landowners to monetize their properties for outdoor
recreationalists in hunting, fishing, camping, birding, and other activities,” said Ballard.
“Bluebirding differs from other short-term rentals in a number of ways. For instance,
Bluebirding focuses on private landowners’ ability to target activities. Hosts list their properties
according to the activities for which the property can support — such as hunting, camping,
fishing, birding, and hiking.”
Ballard said the mobile application allows users to book experiences from their phones and on-
the-go.
Bluebirding will seek a round of seed funding in early 2024 as the company begins to scale to
meet the growing demand of landowners and recreationalists utilizing their mobile application.
Mary Legg, senior business advisor at the West Virginia Hive who is working with Bluebirding
leaders, said, “We see great potential for this new app. There is a heightened interest in the
outdoor economy, and the number visiting national and state parks in the Mountain State and
Appalachia is at an all-time high.”
The startup is also guided by two West Virginia native board members with impressive business
careers — Chris Vaught, Founder and CEO of Vaught Inc., and Scott Widmeyer, Founding
Managing Partner of Finn Partners.