Innovative Outdoor Recreation App – Bluebirding — Is Live. WV Hive Client Launches App to Allow Property Owners to List Their Land for Range of

Outdoor Activities

Beckley, W.Va. – Leaders of Bluebirding, a West Virginia Hive outdoor

industry client and new private land leasing technology company, announced the launch of their

innovative mobile application designed to empower private landowners to monetize their

properties for outdoor recreation. The company will work with private landowners,

campgrounds, RV parks, and tourism-focused entities to build out an inventory of properties for

those seeking their next adventure.

The app was founded and developed by Brandon Fitzwater, a native of Bridgewater, Va., with a

vision for providing a gateway to the outdoors that would excite and revolutionize the outdoor

shared economy. In late 2021, Peyton Ballard, CEO of Ballard Consulting Group, a Nicholas

County company, and Max Gottlieb, an attorney based out of Kanawha County, joined

Fitzwater as partners to commercialize this technology for the growing outdoor recreation

sector.

“Our platform provides an opportunity for landowners to monetize their properties for outdoor

recreationalists in hunting, fishing, camping, birding, and other activities,” said Ballard.

“Bluebirding differs from other short-term rentals in a number of ways. For instance,

Bluebirding focuses on private landowners’ ability to target activities. Hosts list their properties

according to the activities for which the property can support — such as hunting, camping,

fishing, birding, and hiking.”

Ballard said the mobile application allows users to book experiences from their phones and on-

the-go.

Bluebirding will seek a round of seed funding in early 2024 as the company begins to scale to

meet the growing demand of landowners and recreationalists utilizing their mobile application.

Mary Legg, senior business advisor at the West Virginia Hive who is working with Bluebirding

leaders, said, “We see great potential for this new app. There is a heightened interest in the

outdoor economy, and the number visiting national and state parks in the Mountain State and

Appalachia is at an all-time high.”

The startup is also guided by two West Virginia native board members with impressive business

careers — Chris Vaught, Founder and CEO of Vaught Inc., and Scott Widmeyer, Founding

Managing Partner of Finn Partners.