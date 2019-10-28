Inside look at every one of Tiger Woods’ 82 PGA Tour victories

What a journey. From a 20-year-old, newly established professional to a worldwide sports icon, Tiger Woods has mesmerized the golf world on his way to tying the PGA Tour record of 82 career victories, set by the legendary Sam Snead.

Snead, the Hall of Famer who was born in the same year as golf legends Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson, was 52 years old in 1965 when he became the oldest player to win on the PGA Tour. Eventually, that victory was determined to be his 82nd and last, setting a standard that decades of players could not match.

Jack Nicklaus topped out at 73 wins, while Hogan had 64 and Arnold Palmer 62.

Woods passed them years ago, before injuries seemingly sidelined his career, stalling at 79 victories after he captured the Bridgestone Invitational in 2013.

But the past 13 months have produced some amazing moments for Woods, now 43, as he won the Tour Championship last year for his first victory in five years, captured the Masters in April for his 15th major title and now has matched Snead in, of all places, Japan.

Here is a rundown of each and every one of those 82 titles.

1. Las Vegas Invitational

Oct. 6, 1996

Runner-up: Davis Love III

A final-round 64 in what was then a five-round tournament led to Woods’ first victory in just his fifth start as a pro. He beat Love in a sudden-death playoff.

2. Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic

Oct. 20, 1996

Runner-up: Payne Stewart

Woods shot a final-round 66 to edge the then two-time major winner by a stroke. The victory propelled Woods to the Tour Championship in just seven starts.

3. Mercedes Championship

Oct. 12, 1997

Runner-up: Tom Lehman

Then the season-opening tournament on the PGA Tour, the Tournament of Champions as it has been known, was played near San Diego. Weather shortened the event to 54 holes and Woods was tied with Lehman, whom he defeated in a sudden-death playoff.

4. The Masters

April 13, 1997

Runner-up: Tom Kite

Woods’ first major championship was historic in many ways, and the way he crushed the field was impressive. After shooting 40 for his first 9 holes, Woods rallied with 30 strokes on the back nine and eventually won by 12 over Kite.

5. GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic

May 18, 1997

Runner-up: Lee Rinker

In his first start after his Masters victory, Woods did not let up, opening the tournament with a pair of 64s on his way to a 2-shot victory.

6. Motorola Western Open

July 6, 1997

Runner-up: Frank Nobilo

Woods had a swarm of spectators following toward the green while playing the 18th hole at Cog Hill Country Club, where he beat Nobilo by 3 strokes. For the first time in his career, Woods went to No. 1 in the world, surpassing Greg Norman.

7. BellSouth Classic

May 10, 1998

Runner-up: Jay Don Blake

This was Woods’ only victory of 1998, and a final-round 72 was good for a 1-shot win. It was also a tournament he never returned to, as the following year it was played the week prior to the Masters, and Woods did not defend his title.

8. Buick Invitational

Feb. 14,1999

Runner-up: Billy Ray Brown

A 62-65 weekend at Torrey Pines was the start of considerable success at one of Woods’ favorite tour venues. He beat Brown by 2 strokes.

9. Memorial Tournament

June 6, 1999

Runner-up: Vijay Singh

His first victory at Jack Nicklaus’ tournament came after a hot first two rounds and a 69 in the final round to defeat Singh by 2 strokes.

10. Motorola Western Open

July 4, 1999

Runner-up: Mike Weir

This became the first tournament that Woods won more than once as a final-round 71 was good for a 3-stroke victory.

11. PGA Championship

Aug. 15, 1999

Runner-up: Sergio Garcia

It might be hard to believe now, but many were questioning Woods’ ability to win numerous majors before this win as 10 majors had passed since his Masters triumph. He got a big scare from 19-year-old Garcia down the stretch before prevailing by a shot with a final-round 72 at Medinah.

1999 – Tiger Woods won his first PGA Championship, breaking out of a tie with Mike Weir at the top, before dueling with Spain’s 19-year-old Sergio Garcia through the back nine. #PGA100 pic.twitter.com/y4Iq4GzEjP — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) July 20, 2018

12. NEC Invitational

Aug. 29, 1999

Runner-up: Phil Mickelson

The first of three straight victories at Firestone in Akron, Ohio, in what was the first year of the World Golf Championship events. Woods led by 5 strokes after a third-round 62, and Mickelson, who was 7 back and tied for fourth, made it interesting with a closing 65 to pull within 1 shot.

13. National Car Rental Golf Classic at Disney

Oct. 24, 1999

Runner-up: Ernie Els

A somewhat frequent occurrence, Woods built a lead, then did what he had to do to win. After three straight rounds of 66, he shot 73 to beat Els by a shot.

14. Tour Championship

Oct. 31, 1999

Runner-up: Davis Love III

Woods cruised to a 4-shot victory over Love during a week that was marred by the death of Payne Stewart. The tournament was postponed for a day during the event so players could attend Stewart’s funeral.

15. American Express Championship

Nov. 7, 1999

Runner-up: Miguel-Angel Jimenez

The forerunner to what is now the Mexico Championship, the WGC event moved around in its early years and was played in Spain at Valderrama — site of the 1997 Ryder Cup. Woods was a shot back to begin the final round and shot 68 to tie Jimenez and won on the first extra hole of sudden death. It was the third victory in three weeks and eighth of the year for Woods.

16. Mercedes Championship

Jan. 9, 2000

Runner-up: Ernie Els

The start of a glorious year for Woods saw him beat Els in an epic duel that ended in a two-hole playoff. Both eagled the 18th hole in regulation, then both birdied it on the first extra hole. Woods then won with a 40-foot birdie putt on the next extra hole, his fifth straight victory dating to 2009.

17. AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

Feb. 7, 2000

Runners-up: Matt Gogel, Vijay Singh

In one of Woods’ more epic victories, Gogel led him by 7 strokes with just nine holes to go. Woods holed a shot for eagle at the 15th, birdied the 16th and birdied the 18th for a final-round 64 during a Monday finish to win by 2 strokes.

✅ @TigerWoods

✅ Sunday red

✅ Pebble Beach This eagle led to a classic Tiger fist pump in 2000. 🦅🏆#TOURVault pic.twitter.com/5OFJXG2ChR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 6, 2019

18. Bay Hill Invitational

March 19, 2000

Runner-up: Davis Love III

The first of eight victories at Arnold Palmer’s tournament, Woods shot a final-round 70 and cruised to a 4-shot win.

19. Memorial Tournament

May 29, 2000

Runners-up: Ernie Els, Justin Leonard

The weather-marred tournament finished on a Monday, and Woods had built a 6-shot advantage through 54 holes, cruising with a final-round 70 that assured a 2-stroke win, his fourth of the year and a defense of his Memorial title.

20. U.S. Open

June 18, 2000

Runners-up: Ernie Els, Miguel Angel Jimenez

A record-setting performance at Pebble Beach saw Woods open with a 65 and never look back. Even a triple-bogey during the third round could not derail him. He was the only player to break par for 72 holes and won by 15 shots.

21. The Open

July 21, 2000

Runners-up: Thomas Bjorn, Ernie Els

Woods made history by completing the career Grand Slam at the Home of Golf — St. Andrews — where he led by 3 shots after 36 holes and was 6 ahead of Bjorn and David Duval through 54 holes. Woods cruised to an 8-shot victory, never finding any of the Old Course bunkers during the tournament.

22. PGA Championship

Aug. 20, 2000

Runner-up: Bob May

With a 1-shot advantage through 54 holes, Woods could not shake May, who shot a final-round 66 at Valhalla to force a three-hole aggregate playoff that Woods won. Woods became the first player since Ben Hogan to win three major championships in the same year.

23. NEC Invitational

Aug. 27, 2000

Runners-up: Justin Leonard, Phillip Price

Winning three straight majors wasn’t enough for Woods. He went to the WGC event at Firestone that followed the PGA and cruised to another victory, opening with a 64 and winning by 11 strokes.

24. Bell Canadian Open

Sept. 10, 2000

Runner-up: Grant Waite

Long remembered for the 6-iron shot Woods hit out of a fairway bunker from 218 yards on the final hole at Glen Abbey that set up a two-putt birdie and a 1-stroke victory. It also capped a remarkable nine-victory season.

25. Bay Hill Invitational

March 18, 2001

Runner-up: Phil Mickelson

Amazingly, Woods was deemed to be in a “slump” before this win, having played six worldwide events without a victory (but with four top-10s). A final-round 69 was punctuated by an 18th-hole birdie that relegated Mickelson to his second runner-up finish to Woods.

26. Players Championship

March 25, 2001

Runner-up: Vijay Singh

The tournament where Woods made the “better-than-most” putt on the 17th green during the third round. Often forgotten is that this victory came amidst the “Tiger Slam” of majors. A final-round 67 meant a 1-stroke victory.

27. Masters

April 8, 2001

Runner-up: David Duval

A first-round 70 left Woods 7 strokes behind leader Chris DiMarco, but a second-round 66 pulled him into a tie with Phil Mickelson, just 2 strokes back. A third-round 68 gave him a 1-shot lead over Mickelson in his bid to become the first player to win four consecutive professional majors. Duval briefly tied for the lead with a birdie at the 15th hole before a bogey at the 16th. Woods birdied the 18th for his 2-shot margin of victory.

In 2001 at #themasters, @TigerWoods became the only player to hold all four professional majors at one time.https://t.co/nhI8e3950b — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 6, 2016

28. Memorial Tournament

June 3, 2001

Runners-up: Paul Azinger, Sergio Garcia

Woods made it three in a row at Muirfield Village, shooting all four rounds in the 60s and cruising to a 7-shot victory.

29. NEC Invitational

Aug. 26, 2001

Runner-up: Jim Furyk

Unable to add a major victory after his Masters win earlier in the year, Woods settled for his fourth WGC title and third in a row at Firestone. But he needed overtime to do it. After shooting a final-round 69 to tie Jim Furyk, Woods needed seven extra holes before defeating him in a sudden-death playoff.

30. Bay Hill Invitational

March 17, 2002

Runner-up: Michael Campbell

Like Firestone and Muirfield Village, Woods was finding Bay Hill very much to his liking. Despite a third-round 74, he went on to win by 4 strokes.

31. Masters

April 14, 2002

Runner-up: Retief Goosen

Woods became just the third player to defend his Masters victory, shooting a final-round 71 to break a 54-hole tie and win by 3 strokes. It was Woods’ third Masters win.

32. U.S. Open

June 16, 2002

Runner-up: Phil Mickelson

Woods grabbed the first-round lead, and despite shooting higher scores each day, won by 3 strokes over Mickelson. He became the first player since Jack Nicklaus in 1972 to win the Masters and U.S. Open in the same year.

33. Buick Open

Aug. 11, 2002

Runners-up: Fred Funk, Brian Gay, Mark O’Meara, Estaban Toledo

Woods cruised to a 4-stroke victory after opening the tournament 67-63.

34. American Express Championship

Sept. 22, 2002

Runner-up: Retief Goosen

Woods famously quipped that he could think of a million reasons (first place: $1 million) why he’d rather win this World Golf event than the following week’s Ryder Cup (which the U.S. lost in England) before winning by a stroke over Goosen. It was his second victory in the event, played in Ireland that year.

35. Buick Invitational

Feb. 16, 2003

Runner-up: Carl Pettersson

Woods’ second professional win at Torrey Pines was aided by a 68-68 weekend. He won by 4 strokes.

36. Accenture Match Play

March 2, 2003

Runner-up: David Toms

One of the best-ever as an amateur in the match play format, Woods got his first professional victory at match play in the WGC final — 2 and 1 over Toms.

37. Bay Hill Invitational

March 23, 2003

Runners-up: Stewart Cink, Brad Faxon, Kenny Perry, Kirk Triplett

Not even a bout of food poisoning could keep Woods down during a rainy final round that saw him visibly ill on the course but still able to shoot 68 and win by 11 strokes. It was his fourth straight victory in the event.

38. 100th Western Open

July 6, 2003

Runner-up: Rich Beem

Woods cruised to a 5-shot victory, leading wire-to-wire and shooting a final-round 69 at Cog Hill to win the Western for the third time.

39. American Express Championship

Oct. 5, 2003

Runners-up: Stewart Appleby, Tim Herron, Vijay Singh

Woods’ third victory in the event came at a third different venue — this time the Capital City Club in Woodstock, Georgia. With a 67-66 start, Woods jumped to a 5-stroke 36-hole lead but a final-round 72 was still good for a 2-shot victory.

40. Accenture Match Play Championship

Feb. 29, 2004

Runner-up Davis Love III

Woods defended his title at LaCosta, this time defeating Love in the championship match, to surpass Tom Watson on the all-time PGA Tour victory list. It was also Woods’ only victory of the year — and the first time since 1998 that he won just once — as he worked through a swing change.

41. Buick Invitational

Jan. 23, 2005

Runners-up: Luke Donald, Charles Howell III, Tom Lehman

Woods returned to familiar territory for his third victory at Torrey Pines and his first win in nearly a year. He had to come from behind to overtake Lehman, who bogeyed the final two holes as Woods won by 3.

42. Ford Championship at Doral

March 6, 2005

Runner-up: Phil Mickelson

In one of their rare duels, Woods and Mickelson went at it in an epic final round at Doral that saw Woods overtake Mickelson on the back. It came down to the last hole, where Mickelson narrowly missed chipping in for a birdie that would have forced a playoff.

43. The Masters

April 10, 2005

Runner-up: Chris DiMarco

Woods’ first major title in nearly three years, his first working with instructor Hank Haney, came in dramatic fashion. There was the famous chip-in for birdie from behind the 16th green; then two bogeys to fall into a playoff with DiMarco. Then a birdie on the first playoff hole. The win was Woods’ ninth major title.

10 years ago, Tiger Woods holed out on No. 16 in dramatic fashion. Watch this historic shot from a different angle.https://t.co/5bnny62LBO — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2015

44. The Open

July 17, 2005

Runner-up: Colin Montgomerie

Woods won his second major of the year and his second Open at the Home of Golf, opening 66-67 at the Old Course in St. Andrews. Woods led by just 2 after three rounds, but cruised to a 5-stroke victory. Jack Nicklaus played his final major championship, missing the cut. It was Woods’ 10th major title.

45. NEC Invitational

Aug. 21, 2005

Runner-up: Chris DiMarco

Woods claimed his ninth WGC title and fourth at Firestone, holding off DiMarco with a final-round 71 to win by 1.

46. American Express Championship

Oct. 9, 2005

Runner-up: John Daly

A fourth victory at a fourth different venue in this event — this time at Harding Park in San Francisco. Woods shot a final-round 67 to tie Daly, who missed a short putt in a sudden-death playoff. It was Woods’ sixth victory of the year.

47. Buick Invitational

Jan. 29, 2006

Runners-up: Nathan Green, Jose Maria Olazabal

A final-round 72 landed Woods in a tie with Green and Olazabal — and he needed a final-hole birdie to do it. Woods won on the second extra hole when Olazabal missed a 4-foot putt.

48. Ford Championship at Doral

March 5, 2006

Runners-up: David Toms, Camilo Villegas

Woods defended his title, opening with a 64 and bogeying the final two holes of the tournament for a 1-shot margin of victory. It was the last time Doral served as a venue for a full-field PGA Tour event.

49. The Open

July 23, 2006

Runner-up: Chris DiMarco

Playing a baked-out Royal Liverpool, Woods famously hit just one driver during the tournament, electing to use irons off tees and rely on a precision iron game. For the second time in consecutive years, Woods had to hold off DiMarco, winning by 2 shots in what turned out to be an emotional win — his first major title since the death of his father, Earl, earlier that year.

50. Buick Open

Aug. 6, 2006

Runner-up: Jim Furyk

Woods shot 66 all four days at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Michigan, to win the tournament for the second time and reach a milestone 50th win. He finished 3 strokes ahead of Furyk.

51. PGA Championship

Aug. 20, 2006

Runner-up: Shaun Micheel.

Woods won his second straight major, third PGA and second at Medinah by fighting his way into a third-round tie with Luke Donald and then shooting a final-round 68 to finish 5 strokes ahead of Micheel. It was his 12th major title.

2006 – Tiger Woods walked off Medinah Country Club’s No. 3 Course for the second time in six years in victory, collecting a third PGA Championship and was voted an honorary member by the club. pic.twitter.com/DudaYGk2u7 — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) July 28, 2018

52. Bridgestone Invitational

Aug. 27, 2006

Runner-up: Stewart Cink.

Woods won for the fourth time in five weeks at a place where it was becoming a habit, capturing his fifth victory at Firestone but needing a playoff to do it. It was his 11th WGC title.

53. Deutsche Bank Championship

Sept. 4, 2006

Runner-up: Vijay Singh.

Despite having won two majors and a WGC in the previous four weeks, Woods was not done winning. He shot a final-round 63 to beat Singh by 2 strokes.

54. American Express Championship

Oct. 1, 2006

Runners-up: Ian Poulter, Adam Scott.

Woods capped an eight-victory season with a whopping 8-stroke victory, his fifth in the event, all at different venues. This was played at The Grove in England, the week following a U.S. Ryder Cup loss in Ireland.

55. Buick Invitational

Jan. 28, 2007

Runner-up: Charles Howell III

Woods’ fifth win at Torrey Pines came with some luck — or bad luck for Howell, whose approach to the 18th green hit the flagstick and rolled back into the water.

56. CA Championship

March 25, 2007

Runner-up: Brett Wetterich

This was a third-straight victory for Woods at Doral, although the first in the new format as a World Golf Championship event. It was Woods’ sixth WGC title in what had previously been called the American Express Invitational. He defeated Wetterich by 2 shots.

57. Wachovia Championship

May 6, 2007

Runner-up: Steve Stricker

Woods overcame a double-bogey on the back nine to overtake third-round leader Rory Sabbatini and win by 2 strokes over Stricker.

58. Bridgestone Invitational

Aug. 5, 2007

Runners-up: Justin Rose, Rory Sabbatini

Another rout at Firestone. Woods won the WGC event for the sixth time, shooting a final-round 65 to win by 8 as the tournament moved to the week prior to the PGA Championship for the first time.

59. PGA Championship

Aug. 12, 2007

Runner-up: Woody Austin

Woods narrowly missed shooting a major championship record 62 during the second round (settling for 63) and went on to a 2-shot victory in sweltering conditions at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma for his 13th major title.

60. BMW Championship

Sept. 9, 2007

Runner-up: Aaron Baddeley

Formerly the Western Open, the longtime Chicago-area event got a new date and a new designation as a FedEx Cup playoff event. Woods shot a final-round 63 to win by 2 shots. It was considered Woods’ fourth win at the Western/BMW, first in the newly-formed FedEx Cup playoffs.

61. Tour Championship

Sept. 16, 2007

Runners-up: Mark Calcavecchia, Zach Johnson

An exclamation point on another remarkable season, Woods won for the seventh time in 2007 and did so by 8 shots after opening the tournament with rounds of 64-63-64 on the par-70 East Lake course. Woods also became the first FedEx Cup champion after the win.

62. Buick Invitational

Jan. 27, 2008

Runner-up: Ryuji Imada

For the fourth straight year, Woods began his season with a victory at Torrey Pines, this time by 8 shots over Imada. He needed just a score of 71 in the final round to cruise to victory. It was his sixth PGA Tour victory at the venue.

63. Accenture Match Play Championship

Feb. 24, 2008

Runner-up: Stewart Cink

This was shaping up to be a special season for Woods, who was 3-for-3 in victories including a performance a few weeks earlier at the Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour where he shot a final-round 65 to win by 1. In the 36-hole match play final against Cink, Woods put an end to it early with an 8 and 7 victory.

64. Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 16, 2008

Runner-up: Bart Bryant

Woods needed a 25-footer for birdie on the 18th hole to edge Bryant by 1 shot — the first time in seven years he won with a birdie on the 72nd hole. It was his third victory of the year on the PGA Tour and his fifth in a row on tour. It was also his fifth at this tournament, but first under with Palmer’s name in the title.

65. U.S. Open

June 16, 2008

Runner-up: Rocco Mediate

Among Woods’ more epic victories, he defeated Mediate in an 18-hole playoff after making a 12-footer in regulation to force a tie. Woods, it was later learned, played with two broken bones in his left leg — which needed surgery for a torn ACL. That kept him from playing the rest of the year, with a record of four wins in six PGA Tour events, including his 14th major title.

Hey, Tiger…Give us a snapshot of what you remember at Torrey “I made a putt in 2008 that a few people remember.”pic.twitter.com/fRCqyNylir — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 25, 2017

66. Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 29, 2009

Runner-up: Sean O’Hair

Another walk-off win at Bay Hill, this time a 15-footer on the 18th green to shoot a final-round 67 and stun O’Hair by a shot in Woods’ third start of the year. It was his first victory since the reconstructive knee surgery.

67. Memorial Tournament

June 7, 2009

Runner-up: Jim Furyk

An interesting tidbit: Woods hit every fairway in the tournament. To win, he overcame a 4-shot final-round deficit. Woods also birdied the last two holes to shoot 65.

68. AT&T National

July 5, 2009

Runner-up: Hunter Mahan

This tournament featured a duel that we’ve been sadly denied: Anthony Kim was in the mix, and took the lead early in the final round, before falling back. Kim had shot 62 at Congressional in the first round. Woods’ final-round 67 was enough to hold off a charging Mahan by a stroke.

69. Buick Open

Aug. 2, 2009

Runners-up: Greg Chalmers, John Senden, Roland Thatcher

Woods added this tournament late as it would be the last for his longtime sponsor Buick at the Michigan venue. It would be the first of three straight events for Woods, including the PGA Championship. He shot a final-round 69 to win by 3.

70. WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Aug. 9, 2009

Runners-up: Padraig Harrington, Robert Allenby

Woods was involved in a heated back-nine duel with three-time major winner Harrington, who fell apart after he and Woods received a slow-playing warning over the closing holes — one that Woods later criticized. A final-round 65 meant a seventh victory at Firestone and a 4-shot win.

71. BMW Championship

Sept. 13, 2009

Runners-up: Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman

The dominating victory at Cog Hill — his fifth at the venue, second in what was now a FedEx Cup playoff event — made many wonder how Woods ever coughed up a lead to Y.E. Yang a few weeks earlier at the PGA Championship. He won by 8 shots and it was his sixth victory of the year on the PGA Tour.

72. Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 25, 20012

Runner-up: Graeme McDowell

His first official post-scandal victory, Woods did it at a familiar place, winning for the seventh time at Bay Hill. He shot a final-round 70 to pull away from McDowell and win by 5.

73. Memorial Tournament

June 3, 2012

Runners-up: Andres Romero, Rory Sabbatini

A historic victory for Woods, as it tied him with tournament host Jack Nicklaus with 73 PGA Tour titles. And he did it in style, coming from 4 strokes back, holing a flop shot on the 16th hole, and shooting a 5-under-par 67 to win by 2.

74. AT&T National

July 1, 2012

Runner-up: Bo Van Pelt

Woods got some help from Van Pelt, who bogeyed his last three holes as Woods shot a final-round 69 to win by 2. The third round was played without spectators at Congressional Country Club due to a storm that left the course dangerous. The win moved Woods past Jack Nicklaus and into second place on the all-time PGA Tour victory list, eight wins behind Sam Snead.

75. Farmers Insurance Open

Jan. 28, 2013

Runners-up: Brandt Snedeker, Josh Teater

For the seventh time (and eighth including the U.S. Open), Woods won at Torrey Pines. This time, though, it was with a shaky finish and a bizarre Monday ending. Woods at one point had an 8-shot lead, but bogeyed four of his last five holes in the fog-delayed tournament. He still won by 4 shots.

76. WGC-Cadillac Championship

March 10, 2013

Runner-up: Steve Stricker

A 66-65-67 start gave Woods a 4-shot lead through 54 holes, and he cruised to a 2-shot win over Stricker for his seventh title in this tournament. It was also the fourth time he won a tournament at the Doral Resort in Miami.

77. Arnold Palmer Invitational

March 25, 2013

Runner-up: Justin Rose

A Monday finish saw Woods get a hearty congratulations from tournament host Arnold Palmer as he ended up a 2-shot winner over Justin Rose, winning at Bay Hill for the eighth time to match a 48-year-old PGA Tour record. The victory also moved Woods back to No. 1 in the world for the first time since October of 2010.

78. Players Championship

May 12, 2013

Runners-up: David Lingmerth, Kevin Streelman, Jeff Maggert

A third-round spat with Sergio Garcia didn’t keep Woods from prevailing at a place where he traditionally has had trouble. Neither did a later tee shot in the water at the 14th hole — where his drop was questioned afterward. Rounds of 67-67 helped him get in front, and he closed with a 70 for a 2-shot win and his second at TPC Sawgrass.

79. WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Aug. 4, 2013

Runners-up: Keegan Bradley, Henrik Stenson

A second-round 61 — matching his career low — had Woods well on his way to a 7-shot victory, his eighth at Firestone and his 18th World Golf Championship title.

80. Tour Championship

Sept. 23, 2018

Runner-up: Billy Horschel

His first victory since a remarkable return from spinal fusion surgery came after a couple of close calls at The Open (T-6) and PGA Championship (2nd) and saw him play with Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy over the final three rounds. A third-round 65 put him in position, and Woods extended his lead on the front nine at East Lake, leading to a coronation as he played the 18th hole, winning by 2.

81. Masters

April 14, 2019

Runners-up: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele

With an all-star cast of players in contention on the final day, Woods for the first time came from behind to win a major, shooting a final-round 70 at Augusta National to win his 15th major title and first in 11 years. Trailing by 2 shots through 11 holes of the final round, Woods parred the par-3 12th while several pursuers found the water, then made birdies at the 13th, 15th and 16th holes to build a 2-shot lead he took to the 18th tee. He could withstand a final-hole bogey, setting off a celebration never seen by Woods in any of his previous victories.

After Tiger Woods won his first Masters in 1997, he embraced his father, Earl. 22 years later after winning his 5th Masters, he got to share that same moment with his own son, Charlie. pic.twitter.com/BqH1AyvM6A — ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2019

82. Zozo Championship

Oct. 27, 2019

Runner-up: Hideki Matsuyama

Playing for the first time in nine weeks, Woods surprisingly looked strong and fit after a summer of physical struggles that included knee surgery following his final event of the 2018-19 season. After bogeying his first three holes, Woods shot an opening-round 64, and then followed it with another one to take a 2-shot 36-hole lead. He increased his advantage to 3 shots after 54 holes and needed seven holes on Monday to finish, winning for the 82nd time and tying Sam Snead’s all-time PGA Tour record that dates to 1965.