53.9 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 4:42am

Inside the greatest night in Washington Nationals history

By WWNR
NewsSports


WASHINGTON — Ryan Zimmerman spoke to his father recently and thought back to the ninth inning of the National League wild-card game, which by this point feels like a lifetime ago. He identified that moment as the first time, across 1,709 games in 15 major league seasons, that he forgot to breathe.

On Tuesday, in the final innings of an eventual pennant clincher, it happened again. The lead was shrinking, the pressure was mounting, the anticipation was escalating. Zimmerman thought about all those years with the Washington Nationals — the last-place seasons, the early exits, the annual disappointments — and what an achievement like this would signify.

At 11:08 p.m. ET, when Tommy Edman hit a harmless fly ball into the waiting glove of center fielder Victor Robles, Zimmerman finally exhaled.

The Nationals, off to the Fall Classic for the first time in the team’s 15-year history, finally exhaled.

This city, 86 years removed from its last World Series team, finally exhaled.

“Sometimes,” Zimmerman said, “you gotta wait for good things.”

The Nationals’ final victory over the St. Louis Cardinals was only the latest in a stirring stretch of dominance by a team that was left for dead five months ago. They didn’t just sweep the National League Championship Series; they never trailed in it. They became the fourth team in baseball history — after the 1914 Boston Braves, 1973 New York Mets and 2005 Houston Astros — to go from 12 games below .500 in the summer to the World Series in the fall. And they did so with their 16th win in their past 18 games, a 7-4 victory that began with a first-inning onslaught.

“Where we came from and what we had to accomplish to get here, it wasn’t easy,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “I’ll be the first to say it.”

The Nationals fired their pitching coach, Derek Lilliquist, on May 2. Twenty-one days later, after suffering a four-game sweep at Citi Field, they stood 19-31, 10 games behind a Philadelphia Phillies team that had recently signed Bryce Harper. Calls for Martinez’s firing grew incessant.

“I remember that I read an article, probably at the end of May,” Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez recalled, “and they were saying that probably the whole team was going to be traded.”

The Nationals went 74-38 and outscored their opponents by a combined 189 runs over the final 128 days of the regular season, overcoming a late-season heart scare for their manager and the worst bullpen in franchise history. They won eight consecutive games to capture a wild-card spot, rode a Juan Soto single off Josh Hader to advance to the NL Division Series and used timely hitting and dominant starting pitching to dismantle a Los Angeles Dodgers team that won 106 games.

play

0:58

Nationals manager Dave Martinez thanks his players for what they’ve done this season and proceeds to get showered with champagne.

The Cardinals never stood a chance. Sanchez and Max Scherzer took no-hitters into the seventh to claim the first two games at Busch Stadium. When the series shifted to Nationals Park, Stephen Strasburg dominated in Game 3, and the offense scored seven runs to begin Game 4. The Nationals held a lead in 31 of 36 innings and became the seventh team to never trail in a best-of-seven series.

“It’s been an absolute wild year,” Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle said. “A lot of people counted us out in May, and oh my gosh, this is crazy.”

On the field, standing on a makeshift stage that was assembled within minutes, Martinez held up the NL trophy and provided an aphorism.

“Often bumpy roads lead to beautiful places,” he told a sold-out crowd that didn’t want to go home, “and this is a beautiful place.”

Moments later, in a rambunctious home clubhouse, the Nationals drank from aluminum Budweiser bottles and sprayed Campo Viejo Cava Brut. Howie Kendrick, who hit the grand slam that ended the Dodgers’ season and rode his hot stretch to the NLCS MVP trophy, danced in the middle of a mob and wore the brunt of it. Doolittle, the stabilizing presence for a bullpen that carried a 5.66 ERA but rounded into shape at the very end, waved around his blue light saber. Gerardo Parra, the affable outfielder who brought a lighthearted energy to the dugout, wore his rose-colored sunglasses. Brian Dozier, the veteran second baseman, danced to “Calma,” the popular Latin pop song.

Zimmerman, the steady veteran, stood off to the side and sipped a Bud Light, staying relatively dry.

“That guy could be the mayor of the city tomorrow if he wanted to,” Dozier said of Zimmerman. “They love him here, and they have every reason to because he’s an exceptional player — obviously, as everyone knows — and an unbelievable guy. That’s the stuff that means the most to people. When you’re all done, all this stuff, the wins and losses, they kind of fade. But the good teammates, like Ryan, they always stick around.”

play

0:56

Max Scherzer breaks down what the Nationals can do with their starting pitching in the World Series.

Zimmerman was the Nationals’ first draft pick, taken fourth overall out of the University of Virginia in 2004. He was called up in September of the team’s inaugural season in 2005. Ever since, he has been the common denominator, there for the back-to-back 100-loss seasons and the four first-round eliminations. He signed two extensions and never once thought about leaving.

“To me,” he said, “there was never another choice.”

His time with the Nationals has included eight managers and 332 teammates, many of whom were blowing up his phone late Tuesday night. Many of them were there, with Zimmerman, when the Cardinals put together a four-run ninth inning to eliminate the Nationals in 2012 or when Clayton Kershaw came out of the bullpen to end their season in 2016 or when a late rally against the Chicago Cubs fell just short in 2017.



Source link

Recent Articles

Inside the greatest night in Washington Nationals history

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON -- Ryan Zimmerman spoke to his father recently and thought back to the ninth inning of the National League wild-card game, which...
Read more

At U.S. Democratic debate, Warren’s rise sparks fears about her agenda

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The barrage of questions fired at Elizabeth Warren at Tuesday’s debate in Ohio underscored her new front-runner status in the...
Read more

Steep price for Jalen Ramsey doesn’t fix Rams’ issues on offense – Los Angeles Rams Blog

News WWNR -
0
12:49 AM ETLindsey ThiryESPN Close Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times Previously covered the Falcons Has covered the NBA...
Read more

CNN, NYT slammed for avoiding China during presidential debate: ‘This is literally a joke,’ ‘Shameful’

News WWNR -
0
CNN and The New York Times were widely criticized for not asking any of the 12 Democratic candidates about China during Tuesday night's...
Read more

Canada vs. United States – Football Match Report – October 15, 2019

News WWNR -
0
Alphonso Davies scored in the 63rd minute and Lucas Cavallini added the clincher in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to give...
Read more

Related Stories

News

At U.S. Democratic debate, Warren’s rise sparks fears about her agenda

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The barrage of questions fired at Elizabeth Warren at Tuesday’s debate in Ohio underscored her new front-runner status in the...
Read more
News

Steep price for Jalen Ramsey doesn’t fix Rams’ issues on offense – Los Angeles Rams Blog

WWNR -
0
12:49 AM ETLindsey ThiryESPN Close Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times Previously covered the Falcons Has covered the NBA...
Read more
News

CNN, NYT slammed for avoiding China during presidential debate: ‘This is literally a joke,’ ‘Shameful’

WWNR -
0
CNN and The New York Times were widely criticized for not asking any of the 12 Democratic candidates about China during Tuesday night's...
Read more
News

Canada vs. United States – Football Match Report – October 15, 2019

WWNR -
0
Alphonso Davies scored in the 63rd minute and Lucas Cavallini added the clincher in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to give...
Read more
News

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib reportedly will endorse Bernie Sanders

WWNR -
0
At least three members of the “Squad” of far-left freshman members of Congress will reportedly endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.Fox News has...
Read more
News

Jaguars send Jalen Ramsey to Rams for pair of 1st-rounders

WWNR -
0
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jalen Ramsey got what he wanted, and so did the Jacksonville Jaguars.As a result, the disgruntled cornerback is headed to...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap