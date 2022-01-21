Insulin Co-Pay Cap and Parkinson Registry Bills Advance from HHR Committee

Charleston WV – The House Committee on Health and Human Resources met Thursday afternoon. Four bills were on the agenda, but House Bill 4257 was removed at the start of the meeting. The chairman said it would be on the agenda another day.

House Bill 4288 expands the practice of acupuncturists by adding into code that the board can determine who is eligible to engage in the practice of acupuncture. The bill also removes the requirement of “good moral character” and adds being free of a felony conviction. The bill advances to the Government Organization Committee.

House Bill 4252 reduces the copay cap on insulin and adds coverage on devices. Devices include test strips, glucometer, continuous glucometer, lancet, lancing device, and insulin syringes. The bill caps a 30-day supply of a covered prescription insulin at $35 and adds coverage capping copays for devices at $100, regardless of quantity or type of prescription insulin used to fill the covered person’s prescription needs. The bill moves to the House.

House Bill 4276 permits West Virginia University to create a Parkinson’s disease registry. Similar registries exist in four other states and all are new. The registry would help identify the number of West Virginia’s living with Parkinson’s disease. All patients will be notified of the registry. Patients who wish not to participate may opt-out in writing. The bill moves to the House.