Interactive map indicates countries where coronavirus travel restrictions have been lifted

Travel is taking flight in certain countries that have recently eased entry restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

But Americans eager to get away may have to travel as far as Serbia to find one of the few countries that have no regulations for foreigners traveling during COVID-19, according to a map released by the International Air Transit Association on Wednesday.

A pair of passengers wearing face masks are seen preparing for airline travel amid the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

SPAIN’S BALEARIC ISLANDS HAD PASSED A LAW AIMED AT CURBING TOURISTS’ BOOZE-FUELED DEBAUCHERY

The interactive map alerts users to restrictions in individual countries for those itching to make summer plans after months of lockdowns, but itineraries are still limited as the COVID-19 crisis continues to spread internationally.

The interactive resource uses color-coded countries to give users an overall picture of which areas require stricter restrictions. Those, like Serbia, shaded in light blue, indicate no blanket restrictions on incoming travel. Medium-blue countries, like Canada, Brazil, Italy, France and Germany, are “partially restrictive.” Dark blue, seen on the map in places like Costa Rica, Argentina, South Africa, India and Thailand, among others, are “totally restrictive.” And a country shaded in gray, like Libya, Syria and Yemen, means travel guidelines are “currently up for review.”

However, it’s unlikely that U.S. citizens traveling for leisure will be able to enter some of the European countries open with only partial restrictions. Italy, for example, is only allowing entry to those traveling on business or “for urgent health reasons,” according to the map. A scenic escape to the French Riviera is also not in the cards for Americans any time soon — France, which is listed as “partially restrictive” on the map, is currently not accepting travelers from any non-European countries.

American travelers, in particular, should also look closely at the map and double-check its guidance. Mexico, for example, is said to have no restrictions; however, the U.S. and Mexico restricted nonessential travel along the U.S.-Mexico border on March 21 through June 22.

Some hotels and resorts, however, have reopened in popular beach destinations like Cancun, Tulum and Riveria Maya this week, eager to welcome back U.S. tourists.



