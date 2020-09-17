International Game Technology: Momentum Has Potential To Further Lift The Stock (NYSE:IGT)

Sports Betting Could Fuel International Game Technology For Years To Come

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. Recently, the company has gotten more and more involved in the fast-growing business of sports gambling, reaching agreements with Boyd Gaming (BYD) and Fanduel (OTCPK:PDYPY) to bring their PlaySports platform (Figure 1) to new areas across the U.S. Deals like these are exactly what the company drastically needed following a tough first half of the year due to COVID-19 shutdowns. The return of sports and casinos re-opening in many places across the nation have the potential to bring considerable growth back to IGT’s stock. We have seen this happen already with DraftKings (DKNG) and Penn National Gaming (PENN) both more than quadrupling from lows in March and breaking beyond 52-week highs. This leaves further room for IGT to climb back to their respective 52 week high, just above $15, if they too can deliver and get in on this momentum.

(Figure 1) IGT Offers A Number Of Options For Casino Based Sports Gaming

Currently, International Gaming Technology’s PlaySports is live in over 40 locations in 14 states (Figure 2). That still leaves plenty of room for expansion including untouched markets in some of the biggest under the radar casino states – California & Oklahoma. As sports gambling becomes legal in more and more states this opportunity will continue to grow going forward. IGT stock offers an investment with lower risk than those that have already run up 400%+ while still holding the potential to continue gains for the foreseeable future. IGT holds plenty of catalysts ahead and could even eventually bring back their dividend in the near future as cash flows come in if macroeconomic headwinds die down with the release of a coronavirus vaccine expected in the next 3-6 months.

(Figure 2) PlaySports Is Currently The Most Used B2B Platform In The U.S.

Current Valuation

International Game Technology is trading at a Price to Book ratio of ~2.4x book value. This is currently lower than peers by a fairly significant amount indicating the stock is trading at as much as a 100% discounted value in comparison to competitors. Many of IGT’s peers have gone on massive runs of late while IGT has been held down much due to being under-followed and having lower growth metrics of late. Similarly, IGT’s price to sales is trading slightly lower than peers as well around 0.64x currently (Figure 3).

Data by YCharts

(Figure 3) IGT Trades Much Cheaper Than Peers As Their Growth Metrics Will Need To Trend Upward If They Want To Trade Alongside Competitors

Looking more towards those growth metrics we see that International Game Technology has struggled with an around -17% decline in revenue over the last year. This is currently worse than their competitors who are on average being down around -5% YOY. Keeping an eye on this metric will be crucial during earnings going forward as it will tell the story of whether this expansion in sports gambling is truly fueling growth or not. One area IGT has outperformed as far as growth metrics are concerned is expanding their free cash flow significantly, this metric is up well over 750% YOY likely due to new deals and the cut/suspension of the dividend. This influx of cash on hand allows International Game Tech the potential to pay off debt and opens up a variety of opportunities going forward.

The combination of a relatively fair value, slightly under-performing growth, and a hold on dividend payments make a case to not yet buy but hold International Game Technology’s stock going forward in the short-term. I think there are plenty of catalysts in the year ahead, but the group as a whole has been overbought of-late. Therefore I see better entry prices on the horizon soon and would recommend waiting for the stock to dip below the $12 mark before initiating any new positions. Long-term momentum could fuel this stock back to 52-week highs in as little as a year which indicates ~25% upside at current prices.

Risks

International Game Technology currently has a debt of approximately $8.2 billion with only around $152 million of that being short-term debt and the remaining long-term debts. This does not look to be a huge issue going forward as free cash flow trends upward, but should be monitored going forward as always, especially if shutdowns come into play anytime in the future, which is doubtful but still a risk.

Based upon historical data and when looking at the charts of the International Game Technology’s stock it becomes apparent that there is a fairly strong line of support around the $10.50 mark. This would indicate as much as a 15% downside risk going forward barring any further macroeconomic headwinds as we saw back in March with the Covid-19 shutdowns.

Investment Summary

With a potential upside of as much as 25% within the next year to year and a half due to an enhanced value, ongoing sports betting momentum, the potential for accelerated growth, and the anticipated return of the dividend, International Game Technology looks to be a solid long-term investment going forward. In my opinion, there is still around 15% downside risk, and this should be taken into account when weighing risk-reward strategies. Therefore, the short-term risk-reward could be better with IGT. That is why I am currently recommending to hold shares and wait for a pullback that could come with the expected November election volatility. This will hopefully allow for entry prices below $12 which would indicate closer to a 3:1 (30% to 10%) upside to downside risk-reward ratio which is much more favorable to me.

The return of casinos and the growth of sports gambling across the country has brought well-deserved gains back to these stocks that have been battered down again and again. The question is now how hot is too hot and that question will be answered through the release of companies like IGT, Draftkings, and Penn’s growth metrics going forward. As this sector continues to grow it may be worth taking a bet on International Gaming for the right price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IGT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Markets remain very volatile and premiumly priced. Independent Due Diligence is recommended and necessary for every investment.

Editor’s Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.