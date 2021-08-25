International Overdose Awareness Day Community Event in Beckley August 29th

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) On August 29, 2021 from 5-7pm, Raleigh County Prevention Coalition will host an Overdose Awareness Event at the Art Park on 3rd Avenue near Uptown Beckley. The family friendly event is free and open to the community. We want everyone to feel welcome and rally our community to raise awareness about a subject that is too often left in the shadows – lives lost to overdose.

“International Overdose Awareness Day raises awareness about overdose – one of the world’s worst public and preventable health crisis – while also acknowledging the profound grief felt by families and friends whose loved ones have died from an overdose”, said Donna Eleo, event chair.

The event will kick off at 5pm with a Walk to Raise Awareness with Active SWV. Over 28 community resources will be on hand with information and giveaways from 5pm-7pm. This event will feature a special Memorial Wall where community members can bring photos of their loved ones lost to overdose. Special speakers and music will be provided before a memorial candlelight vigil.

The event will also include hot meals provided by I Heart Church; free prize drawings including bicycles, backpacks filled with hygiene items, special inspirational plaques, gift cards, Tupperware and more; Recovery Rocks painting, event t-shirts and more.

RCPC will also provide free Narcan training and kits as well as fentanyl test strips and safe Rx disposal kits at the event.

We also invite attendees who have lost a loved one to bring a pair of shoes to donate to a local recovery program.

This event is a community outreach project for the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition with support from the following sponsors: Beckley ARH Hospital, FMRS, WIN West Virginia Foundation Inc., The Pink Pig, I Heart Church, Legacy Church, Catharsis Center Counseling, The Safehaven Campaign, City Slickers, Body by Becky, and Crooks Produce