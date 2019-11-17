48 F
Beckley
Sunday, November 17, 2019 6:22pm

‘Investigation’ of the Bidens needed, Gregg Jarrett says

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



There should be a federal investigation into 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, and his son Hunter, to determine if they set up a quid-pro-quo agreement with the Ukraine government in an effort to engage in pay-to-play politics, Gregg Jarrett said Saturday.

Jarrett appeared on “Watters’ World” to discuss the $50,000-a-month salary Hunter Biden was receiving as a board member of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings, and the attempts by his father to stifle an investigation.

“No reasonable person who actually looks at the evidence believes that this wasn’t a quid pro quo that may well have been designed just to benefit Hunter Biden,” he said, “which would make it a violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

“There needs to be an investigation,” he continued. “Compare that to the quid pro quo that doesn’t exist in the [Trump-Ukraine call] — a transcript of which we have, between Trump and [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelensky. There’s no demand, there’s no threat, there’s no condition — and the fact that Zelensky himself says, ‘there was no quid pro quo, I didn’t even know about it.’ It’s impossible for there to be a quid pro quo if the recipient of the quid is oblivious to the quo.”

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act prohibits U.S. bribes to foreign officials in connection with business deals.

HUNTER AND JOE BIDEN DID NOTHING ILLEGAL OR UNETHICAL WITH UKRAINE, SAYS DEM SEN. CHRIS MURPHY

Jarrett commented on congressional Democrats switching their terminology from “quid pro quo” to “bribe” during the Trump impeachment inquiry, and claimed there must be an element of quid pro quo for bribery to exist.

He also claimed former President Barack Obama‘s nuclear deal with Iran was a more accurate example of bribery than any of the charges being made against Trump.

More from Media

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“What [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi doesn’t realize, because she’s not a lawyer is — bribery is quid pro quo,” he added.

“So, without a quid pro quo, there’s no bribery. I’ll tell you what smacks more of bribery — Obama delivering a pallet of cash to the Iranians in exchange for signing a nuclear deal that helped him politically.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Sen. Ron Johnson spars with Chuck Todd over Trump impeachment: ‘He has been tormented from the day after his election’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump has been constantly bombarded by rival Democrats and an angry media since his first day in the White House and is...
Read more

‘Investigation’ of the Bidens needed, Gregg Jarrett says

News WWNR -
0
There should be a federal investigation into 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, and his son Hunter, to determine if they set up a quid-pro-quo agreement with the...
Read more

Hunter and Joe Biden did nothing illegal or unethical with Ukraine, says Dem Sen. Chirs Murphy

News WWNR -
0
2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, did nothing unethical or illegal with regard to their ties to Ukraine, and are being...
Read more

Ratcliffe on IG report: Doesn’t take 500 pages to say everything was done right

News WWNR -
0
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, said on Sunday that he believes the upcoming Inspector General report on the counterintelligence investigation into Russia and the...
Read more

Andrew McCarthy: Impeachment scorecard — Yovanovitch testimony’s winners and losers

News WWNR -
0
There were fireworks aplenty, but the most important development during former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony at Friday’s House impeachment hearing was an undetonated...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Sen. Ron Johnson spars with Chuck Todd over Trump impeachment: ‘He has been tormented from the day after his election’

WWNR -
0
President Trump has been constantly bombarded by rival Democrats and an angry media since his first day in the White House and is...
Read more
News

Hunter and Joe Biden did nothing illegal or unethical with Ukraine, says Dem Sen. Chirs Murphy

WWNR -
0
2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, did nothing unethical or illegal with regard to their ties to Ukraine, and are being...
Read more
News

Ratcliffe on IG report: Doesn’t take 500 pages to say everything was done right

WWNR -
0
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, said on Sunday that he believes the upcoming Inspector General report on the counterintelligence investigation into Russia and the...
Read more
News

Andrew McCarthy: Impeachment scorecard — Yovanovitch testimony’s winners and losers

WWNR -
0
There were fireworks aplenty, but the most important development during former U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s testimony at Friday’s House impeachment hearing was an undetonated...
Read more
News

Suspension appeal rulings from Steelers-Browns brawl expected by Wednesday

WWNR -
0
Jointly appointed officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash are expected to hear and rule upon the appeals of the three players suspended for...
Read more
video
News

Ingraham: The Bushes' bitter backlash

WWNR -
0
The Bush family cannot come to terms with the fact that the voters rejected their globalist worldview. source
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap