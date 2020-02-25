44.3 F
Beckley
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 5:27am

Investigators seek motive after car rammed into German carnival parade

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


The area is secured by the firefighters and police the day after a car ploughed into a carnival parade injuring several people in Volkmarsen, Germany February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

VOLKMARSEN, Germany (Reuters) – Investigators were hoping on Tuesday to question a 29-year-old man suspected of ploughing a silver Mercedes car into a carnival parade in the western German town of Volksmarsen, injuring 30 people including children.

The incident on Monday shook Germans still struggling to take in last week’s racist gun attack in the town of Hanau which left 11 people dead.

“What is happening in our country?” asked top-selling Bild newspaper on its front page.

Bild and other media reported that the German man, arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, was not in a fit state to be questioned on Monday. He was suffering from a head injury, some German media reports said.

“There are so far no indications of politically-motivated criminality,” Bild cited an investigator as saying.

“But we think that the perpetrator acted with intent, and that psychological problems may have played a role,” the investigator added.

Several German media outlets, including public broadcaster ZDF, reported that the man was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol or possibly drugs but investigators have so far declined to confirm this.

Spokespeople for the police and state prosecutors also declined to comment on media reports that a second person had been arrested in connection with the incident. Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio reported the second person had filmed the incident, but it was unclear how they were involved.

Rose Monday is the height of the carnival season in Catholic areas of Germany, especially in the Rhineland where tens of thousands of people dress up, drink alcohol and line the streets to watch parades and satirical floats.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Reuters Television; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Bloomberg camp responds to 2016 audio of ex-mayor calling Obama endorsement ‘backhanded,’ Warren ‘scary’

News WWNR -
0
Mike Bloomberg's campaign said Monday that a re-surfaced 2016 audio recording where the billionaire called Democratic rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., "scary" and criticized President Barack Obama's...
Read more

Investigators seek motive after car rammed into German carnival parade

News WWNR -
0
The area is secured by the firefighters and police the day after a car ploughed into a carnival parade injuring several people in...
Read more

Laura Ingraham: ‘Democrats have no one to blame but themselves for the Bernie juggernaut’

News WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham examined the aftermath of Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders winning the Nevada Caucuses Saturday, saying the Democratic Party created their own monster that...
Read more

Doc Rivers views Kobe memorial as catharsis — ‘Today will help’

News WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- Doc Rivers saw "adversaries" all around him at Staples Center, all brought together by the power of Kobe Bryant.The LA...
Read more

Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases dealing with his administration

News WWNR -
0
In a remarkable public rebuke, President Trump late Monday called on Supreme Court justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg to recuse themselves...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Bloomberg camp responds to 2016 audio of ex-mayor calling Obama endorsement ‘backhanded,’ Warren ‘scary’

WWNR -
0
Mike Bloomberg's campaign said Monday that a re-surfaced 2016 audio recording where the billionaire called Democratic rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., "scary" and criticized President Barack Obama's...
Read more
News

Laura Ingraham: ‘Democrats have no one to blame but themselves for the Bernie juggernaut’

WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham examined the aftermath of Democratic presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders winning the Nevada Caucuses Saturday, saying the Democratic Party created their own monster that...
Read more
News

Doc Rivers views Kobe memorial as catharsis — ‘Today will help’

WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- Doc Rivers saw "adversaries" all around him at Staples Center, all brought together by the power of Kobe Bryant.The LA...
Read more
News

Trump says Sotomayor, Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases dealing with his administration

WWNR -
0
In a remarkable public rebuke, President Trump late Monday called on Supreme Court justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg to recuse themselves...
Read more
News

Eric Trump slams Sanders: ‘He has three accomplishments, two of which are naming post offices’

WWNR -
0
Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump told Fox News Monday that Democratic front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has achieved relatively in close to...
Read more
News

Harvey Weinstein experienced heart palpitations, high blood pressure en route to Rikers, attorney says

WWNR -
0
Disgraced Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted Monday of rape and sexual assault against two women before being led away in...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap