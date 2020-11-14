35.3 F
Beckley
Saturday, November 14, 2020 5:11am

Iowa Hawkeyes use 3 timeouts in final seconds of rout of Minnesota Golden Gophers

By WWNR
NewsSports


Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has been accused of leaving timeouts on the table in games. He wasn’t going to let that happen Friday night against rival Minnesota.

Ferentz used all three of his timeouts with Iowa up 35-0 and 19 seconds remaining at frigid TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Minnesota, which had left many of its starters in to try to score and avoid a shutout, was first to call timeout after reaching Iowa’s 4-yard line. Iowa then proceeded to use all three of its timeouts.

Minnesota scored on the next play, a 4-yard pass from Tanner Morgan to Rashod Bateman, but Iowa prevailed 35-7 to retain the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.

“They called a timeout, I guess, to get a look at what we were doing and reconsider,” Ferentz said. “So we just wanted to make sure we got a good look at what they were doing. No sense in taking them on the bus with us. [The media] have reminded me of that a couple times over the last 22 years.

“Figured we’d take Floyd with us and leave the timeouts here.”

Ferentz and Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck had a very quick handshake following the game.

“They called three timeouts, I don’t know,” Fleck said. “I have no idea what happened.”

Iowa retained Floyd with its sixth consecutive victory against Minnesota, the Hawkeyes’ longest streak in a series that started in 1891. The Hawkeyes’ social media team celebrated the win by mocking Fleck’s “Row the Boat” motto.

Iowa, which started the season 0-2, has won its past two games by a combined score of 84-14.





Source link

Recent Articles

North Dakota governor announces statewide mask mandate as coronavirus cases surge

News WWNR -
0
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced a mask mandate for the state Friday evening, as confirmed coronavirus cases rose to record levels.Masks must be worn inside...
Read more

Iowa Hawkeyes use 3 timeouts in final seconds of rout of Minnesota Golden Gophers

News WWNR -
0
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has been accused of leaving timeouts on the table in games. He wasn't going to let that happen Friday...
Read more

The Atlantic’s Caitlin Flanagan rips ‘leftist’ media, ‘crying’ anchors: Gotta ‘suck it up,’ ‘be less partisan’

News WWNR -
0
Staff writer Caitlan Flanagan of The Atlantic magazine went on a tear against the "biased" mainstream media during a panel discussion Friday night...
Read more

Susan Rice: Rumors of Hillary Clinton as UN ambassador an ‘insult’ to former secretary of state

News WWNR -
0
Former national security adviser Susan Rice said Thursday that reporting President-elect Joe Biden is considering Hillary Clinton for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations...
Read more

Warnock’s alleged past dismissals of critiques on socialism reemerge amid Loeffler attack ad blitz

News WWNR -
0
In the Georgia U.S. Senate race -- with control of the chamber -- in the balance, incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Raphael...
Read more

Related Stories

News

North Dakota governor announces statewide mask mandate as coronavirus cases surge

WWNR -
0
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced a mask mandate for the state Friday evening, as confirmed coronavirus cases rose to record levels.Masks must be worn inside...
Read more
News

The Atlantic’s Caitlin Flanagan rips ‘leftist’ media, ‘crying’ anchors: Gotta ‘suck it up,’ ‘be less partisan’

WWNR -
0
Staff writer Caitlan Flanagan of The Atlantic magazine went on a tear against the "biased" mainstream media during a panel discussion Friday night...
Read more
News

Susan Rice: Rumors of Hillary Clinton as UN ambassador an ‘insult’ to former secretary of state

WWNR -
0
Former national security adviser Susan Rice said Thursday that reporting President-elect Joe Biden is considering Hillary Clinton for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations...
Read more
News

Warnock’s alleged past dismissals of critiques on socialism reemerge amid Loeffler attack ad blitz

WWNR -
0
In the Georgia U.S. Senate race -- with control of the chamber -- in the balance, incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Raphael...
Read more
News

Airbnb bans alleged ‘Proud Boys’ member planning to attend ‘Million MAGA March’

WWNR -
0
Airbnb has canceled a reservation made by an alleged member of the far-right group the Proud Boys for Washington D.C. this weekend ahead of the...
Read more
News

Geraldo talks to Trump on election results, says president is ‘frustrated’ but still ‘strong’

WWNR -
0
Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said that after speaking with the president by phone, he has “no doubt” President Trump will run again in...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap