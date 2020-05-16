64.4 F
Beckley
Saturday, May 16, 2020 9:37am

Iran sentences French academic to six years in prison: lawyer

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran has sentenced French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah to six years in prison on national security charges, her lawyer told Reuters on Saturday.

“The court has sentenced her to six years,” said Saeid Dehghan.

“The branch 15 of Tehran’s Revolutionary Court has sentenced her to five years jail for gathering and conspiring against Iran’s national security. She was also sentenced to one year jail term for propaganda against the Islamic Republic.”

Dehghan said he would appeal against the sentence.

Iran dropped spying charges against Adelkhah but she remained in jail on other security-related charges, Dehghan said in March.

Iran has rejected France’s call to release Adelkhah, a 60-year-old anthropologist who has been detained since June 2019, saying the demand is an interference in Tehran’s internal affairs. Tehran does not recognise dual nationality.

In March, Iran released Adelkhah’s partner, French academic Roland Marchal, who was detained along with her. Marchal was released after France freed Iranian engineer Jalal Ruhollahnejad, detained over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions against Tehran.

A French court in May 2019 approved the extradition of Ruhollahnejad to the United States to face charges of attempting to illegally import U.S. technology for military purposes on behalf of an Iranian company which U.S. officials said was linked to Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

The powerful Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals in recent years, mostly on espionage charges.

Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Frances Kerry and Ros Russell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Iran sentences French academic to six years in prison: lawyer

News WWNR -
0
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has sentenced French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah to six years in prison on national security charges, her lawyer told Reuters...
Read more

Fred Fleitz: Obamagate – How Obama administration apparently weaponized intel agencies for political attacks

News WWNR -
0
There is strong evidence that President Barack Obama’s administration improperly weaponized U.S. intelligence agencies in multiple and shocking ways against Donald Trump and...
Read more

KBO on ESPN schedule, how to watch, teams for the Korea baseball league and more

News WWNR -
0
The regular season for the Korea Baseball Organization, the highest level of baseball in South Korea, is in full swing, making the KBO...
Read more

Tucker Carlson: America is splitting into 2 hemispheres — free states and those still tightening lockdowns

News WWNR -
0
Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.The country appears to be splitting into two hemispheres...
Read more

Nevada Democrat Horsford admits affair with former Reid intern known as ‘Love Jones’

News WWNR -
0
A Democratic congressman from Nevada admitted Friday that he was involved in “a previous relationship outside of my marriage.”U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford –...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Fred Fleitz: Obamagate – How Obama administration apparently weaponized intel agencies for political attacks

WWNR -
0
There is strong evidence that President Barack Obama’s administration improperly weaponized U.S. intelligence agencies in multiple and shocking ways against Donald Trump and...
Read more
News

KBO on ESPN schedule, how to watch, teams for the Korea baseball league and more

WWNR -
0
The regular season for the Korea Baseball Organization, the highest level of baseball in South Korea, is in full swing, making the KBO...
Read more
News

Tucker Carlson: America is splitting into 2 hemispheres — free states and those still tightening lockdowns

WWNR -
0
Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.The country appears to be splitting into two hemispheres...
Read more
News

Nevada Democrat Horsford admits affair with former Reid intern known as ‘Love Jones’

WWNR -
0
A Democratic congressman from Nevada admitted Friday that he was involved in “a previous relationship outside of my marriage.”U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford –...
Read more
News

Trump fires Steve Linick, Obama appointee who briefed Congress on Biden-Ukraine ties

WWNR -
0
President Trump on Friday night fired the State Department’s inspector general, saying in a letter to Congress that he no longer had confidence...
Read more
News

Amazon says ‘appropriate’ executive to be available, as U.S. panel calls on Bezos to testify

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap