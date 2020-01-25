Iranian airplane makes emergency landing at Tehran airport: Mehr news

DUBAI (Reuters) – An Iranian airplane made an emergency landing at a Tehran airport, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.
The plane was enroute from Tehran to Istanbul but returned because of a technical problem and landed safely at Mehrabad airport without any injuries to passengers or crew, Mehr reported.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on Jan. 8, killing all 176 aboard.
Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Giles Elgood
