37.3 F
Beckley
Saturday, January 25, 2020 4:30pm

Iranian airplane makes emergency landing at Tehran airport: Mehr news

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


DUBAI (Reuters) – An Iranian airplane made an emergency landing at a Tehran airport, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.

The plane was enroute from Tehran to Istanbul but returned because of a technical problem and landed safely at Mehrabad airport without any injuries to passengers or crew, Mehr reported.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran on Jan. 8, killing all 176 aboard.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Dan Gainor: In impeachment trial coverage, liberal media heap praise on Schiff and Democrats prosecuting Trump

News WWNR -
0
The nation’s red-blue divide means the media have gone from acting blue to feeling it.House Democrats ended their presentation in President Trump’s Senate...
Read more

Iranian airplane makes emergency landing at Tehran airport: Mehr news

News WWNR -
0
DUBAI (Reuters) - An Iranian airplane made an emergency landing at a Tehran airport, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Saturday. The...
Read more

UK prime minister called Trump about securing ‘justice’ in car crash involving American: report

News WWNR -
0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson directly contacted President Trump Friday about a fatal car crash after the U.S. State Department refused to extradite the American...
Read more

Fans lift Nick Kyrgios to win in Australian Open showstopper

News WWNR -
0
MELBOURNE, Australia -- The scuffle that broke out in the crowd before the match began and the long lines of fans trailing back...
Read more

Radio reporter says Pompeo cursed at her after testy interview

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cursed at a National Public Radio reporter and repeatedly “used the F-word” in a...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dan Gainor: In impeachment trial coverage, liberal media heap praise on Schiff and Democrats prosecuting Trump

WWNR -
0
The nation’s red-blue divide means the media have gone from acting blue to feeling it.House Democrats ended their presentation in President Trump’s Senate...
Read more
News

UK prime minister called Trump about securing ‘justice’ in car crash involving American: report

WWNR -
0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson directly contacted President Trump Friday about a fatal car crash after the U.S. State Department refused to extradite the American...
Read more
News

Fans lift Nick Kyrgios to win in Australian Open showstopper

WWNR -
0
MELBOURNE, Australia -- The scuffle that broke out in the crowd before the match began and the long lines of fans trailing back...
Read more
News

Radio reporter says Pompeo cursed at her after testy interview

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cursed at a National Public Radio reporter and repeatedly “used the F-word” in a...
Read more
News

Trump Senate impeachment trial live updates: Trump’s team makes its case

WWNR -
0
President Trump's legal team on Saturday is making its case before the Senate impeachment trial for why Trump should be acquitted.It comes after the Democratic...
Read more
News

Former US Rep. Pete Stark, California Dem who helped draft ObamaCare legislation, dies at 88

WWNR -
0
Former U.S. Rep. Pete Stark, an outspoken progressive California Democrat who was an anti-war activist, died at his home in Maryland on Friday at age 88, his family said.During...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap