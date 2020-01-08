31.7 F
Beckley
Wednesday, January 8, 2020 4:16am

Iranian official tweets photo of Iranian flag after attack on U.S. troops in Iraq

WWNR
Saeed Jalili, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, tweeted a photo of the Iranian flag with no caption after the country claimed responsibility for ballistic missile attacks on bases in Iraq hosting U.S. troops Tuesday.

The tweet was an obvious response to President Trump who posted an American flag last week after he ordered an airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

IRAN LAUNCHES 15 BALLISTIC MISSILES INTO IRAQ TARGETING US, COALITION FORCES, OFFICIALS SAY

Iran’s foreign minister claimed the Tuesday attack was “proportionate” retaliation for Solemani’s killing.

Initial assessments showed “no U.S. casualties,” a U.S. military official in Baghdad told Fox News.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!” Trump tweeted hours after the Iranian attack. “We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”



