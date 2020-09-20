61.6 F
Beckley
Sunday, September 20, 2020 6:45pm

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatens retaliation for all involved in killing of Soleimani

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Saturday threatened to avenge the killing of its top general, saying it would go after everyone responsible for the January U.S. drone strike in Iraq.

The guard’s website quoted Gen. Hossein Salami as saying, “Mr. Trump! Our revenge for martyrdom of our great general is obvious, serious and real.”

FILE: Chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hossein Salami speaks at a pro-government rally, in Tehran, Iran. 

FILE: Chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hossein Salami speaks at a pro-government rally, in Tehran, Iran. 
(AP)

President Trump warned this week that Washington would harshly respond to any Iranian attempts to take revenge for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, tweeting that “if they hit us in any way, any form, written instructions already done we’re going to hit them 1000 times harder.”

The president’s warning came in response to a report that Iran was plotting to assassinate the U.S. ambassador to South Africa in retaliation for Soleimani’s killing at Baghdad’s airport on January 3.

“We took out the world’s number one terrorist and the mass murderer of American troops and many, many troops and many people all over the world,” Trump said. “Qasem Soleimani is dead. He’s dead. Bad guy. Bad guy. Very bad guy.”

Salami had denied the report of an Iranian plot to assassinate Ambassador Lana Marks but made clear that Iran intends to avenge the general’s death.

IRAN UPHOLDS SENTENCE TO AMPUTATE THE FINGERS OF 4 TEENS CONVICTED OF STEALING

“Do you think we hit a female ambassador in return to our martyred brother?’ the general said. “We will hit those who had direct and indirect roles. You should know that everybody who had role in the event will be hit, and this is a serious message. We do prove everything in practice.”

In January, Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq in response to the fatal drone strike.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have been at their highest levels in decades ever since Trump in May 2018 pulled the United States out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers and ramped up economic sanctions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tehran has continued to expand its stockpile of enriched uranium and pressured other nations to offset the harm of U.S.-imposed sanctions, while insisting it does not want to develop a nuclear weapon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard threatens retaliation for all involved in killing of Soleimani

News WWNR -
0
Iran's Revolutionary Guard on Saturday threatened to avenge the killing of its top general, saying it would go after everyone responsible for the...
Read more

Ted Cruz on why Senate must confirm SCOTUS nominee before election: ‘It’s precedent’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Ted Cruz on Sunday made a case for why the Senate must confirm the Supreme Court nominee to fill the seat vacated...
Read more

Tadej Pogacar wins COVID-defying Tour de France

News WWNR -
0
PARIS -- In a stunning performance for the ages, Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar won cycling's showpiece race Sunday on the eve...
Read more

Murkowski ‘would not support’ Senate taking up potential Supreme Court nominee amid Ginsburg vacancy

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Sunday said her position “has not changed,” and that she “would not” support taking up a potential Supreme Court...
Read more

Bill Gates says he’s ‘optimistic’ pandemic ‘won’t last indefinitely’ in ‘Fox News Sunday’ interview, lauds vaccine progress

News WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: Microsoft founder Bill Gates said in an exclusive "Fox News Sunday" interview that he believes the United States will be able to get back to normal...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ted Cruz on why Senate must confirm SCOTUS nominee before election: ‘It’s precedent’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Ted Cruz on Sunday made a case for why the Senate must confirm the Supreme Court nominee to fill the seat vacated...
Read more
News

Tadej Pogacar wins COVID-defying Tour de France

WWNR -
0
PARIS -- In a stunning performance for the ages, Tour de France rookie Tadej Pogacar won cycling's showpiece race Sunday on the eve...
Read more
News

Murkowski ‘would not support’ Senate taking up potential Supreme Court nominee amid Ginsburg vacancy

WWNR -
0
Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Sunday said her position “has not changed,” and that she “would not” support taking up a potential Supreme Court...
Read more
News

Bill Gates says he’s ‘optimistic’ pandemic ‘won’t last indefinitely’ in ‘Fox News Sunday’ interview, lauds vaccine progress

WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: Microsoft founder Bill Gates said in an exclusive "Fox News Sunday" interview that he believes the United States will be able to get back to normal...
Read more
News

Tom Cotton says Senate will move forward on confirming Ginsburg successor ‘without delay’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Tom Cotton said on "Fox News Sunday" that the Senate "will move forward without delay" in confirming a new Supreme Court justice to the seat...
Read more
News

Miss. Supreme Court says voters with coronavirus vulnerability don’t automatically qualify for absentee ballots

WWNR -
0
Mississippi voters more vulnerable to the coronavirus because of preexisting conditions don't necessarily qualify to cast an absentee ballot, the state's Supreme Court ruled Friday. The...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap