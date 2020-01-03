46.2 F
Iraqis seen dancing in the street after Soleimani’s killing, Pompeo says

By WWNR
Mike Pompeo, the U.S. secretary of state, tweeted a video that he claimed showed Iraqis taking to the streets to celebrate the death of Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani.

WHO IS GEN. QASSIM SOLEIMANI?

Soleimani was the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force. He was killed in a targeted U.S. military attack ordered by President Trump. His killing was seen as a major escalation between the U.S. and Iran.

It was not immediately clear where or when the footage in the tweet was recorded.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the attack was intended the thwart future Iranian attacks on U.S. personnel abroad. Iran slammed the attack as an unnecessary escalation and Democrats were swift to criticize Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D- Calif., tweeted that the world is better off without Soleimani, but  Trump attacked without getting authorization from Congress.



