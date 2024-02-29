Irish/Celtic Heritage Week Planned – March 10–17, 2024 in Beckley

The City of Beckley will celebrate Irish / Celtic Heritage Week offering activities
during the week of March 10–17. Enjoy a concert, dancing, food specials, road
bowling, and more.
On Sunday, March 10, The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will host an Irish/Celtic
Concert and Dancers. Sponsored by the Irish Heritage Festival grant through the
WV Division of Culture & History, admission is free; donations will be accepted for
the Bill Withers statue fund. The doors of the theatre open at 1:30 pm. Along with
the theatre’s concessions, Black Knight’s pepperoni rolls and Reuben rolls will be
available for purchase. The concert by Patrick O’Flaherty will begin at 2 pm with
traditional Irish/Celtic tunes – attendees are welcome to sing-along.
O’Flaherty was raised in Ireland and now lives in Lewisburg. His professional
music career spans over three decades. Dedicated to the promotion of Celtic arts,
he is a highly respected player of mandolin, harmonica, button accordion, banjo,
and bouzouki. He performs original and traditional songs, and he can speak
Gaelic. O’Flaherty will perform at the theatre for about an hour, followed by the
Lincoln County Cloggers presenting a few Celtic dance routines, between 3:15
and 3:45 pm.
Tuesday-Friday, March 12-15, Irish/Celtic food specials will be celebrated at local
restaurants. Themed lunch specials are planned at Fruits of Labor & Beckley’s
Historic Black Knight, along with Shamrock Shakes and McFlurries at McDonalds.
Fruits of Labor Café is planning a special evening Irish-themed dinner on Friday,
March 15 – reservations recommended (call 304-252-9421 to select a dinner time
- 4:30, 5:45, or 7:00 pm, or to order carry-out). Fosters on Main Street plans to be
open for Irish eats all day and night on March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day). Other local
restaurants and bars offer Irish-themed food and drink specials during the holiday
weekend.
The Raleigh County Library will host a couple of St. Patrick’s Day themed
Storytimes – Tuesday, March 12, at 10:30 am for toddlers (age 2 and under); and
Wednesday, March 13, at 10:30 am and 1:00 pm for ages 3-6 years.
The Beckley Art Center has planned a couple of related activities on Friday, March
15, beginning with the opening reception for their new art exhibit – “Bringing in
- the Green” at 6 pm (free admission/all ages welcome). Then at 7 pm, enjoy a
- Square Dance with live music.
- On Saturday, March 16, the Youth Museum will host a shamrock craft activity
- from 10 am to noon. While there, check out the new exhibit: Happy Brain, geared
- especially for ages 2-6.
- Also, on Saturday, March 16, try out Irish Road Bowling fun at New River Park
- between 11 am and noon. Learn about the sport and practice some throws
- around the paved circle at the park. The game uses a small iron and steel
- cannonball called a “bowl” that is rolled down a lane. The event is free to attend.
- According to Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events, “We are excited to offer some fun, Irish / Celtic
- themed activities during a week in March. We are also finalizing details for the Rhododendron
- Festival with numerous events planned during the month of May, and the rest of our schedule
- for the year.” For more event details, contact Beckley Events at 304-256-1776 or follow
- “Beckley Events” on Facebook or visit the community calendar at Beckley.Events.