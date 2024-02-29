Irish/Celtic Heritage Week Planned – March 10–17, 2024 in Beckley



The City of Beckley will celebrate Irish / Celtic Heritage Week offering activities

during the week of March 10–17. Enjoy a concert, dancing, food specials, road

bowling, and more.



On Sunday, March 10, The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will host an Irish/Celtic

Concert and Dancers. Sponsored by the Irish Heritage Festival grant through the

WV Division of Culture & History, admission is free; donations will be accepted for

the Bill Withers statue fund. The doors of the theatre open at 1:30 pm. Along with

the theatre’s concessions, Black Knight’s pepperoni rolls and Reuben rolls will be

available for purchase. The concert by Patrick O’Flaherty will begin at 2 pm with

traditional Irish/Celtic tunes – attendees are welcome to sing-along.

O’Flaherty was raised in Ireland and now lives in Lewisburg. His professional

music career spans over three decades. Dedicated to the promotion of Celtic arts,

he is a highly respected player of mandolin, harmonica, button accordion, banjo,

and bouzouki. He performs original and traditional songs, and he can speak

Gaelic. O’Flaherty will perform at the theatre for about an hour, followed by the

Lincoln County Cloggers presenting a few Celtic dance routines, between 3:15

and 3:45 pm.



Tuesday-Friday, March 12-15, Irish/Celtic food specials will be celebrated at local

restaurants. Themed lunch specials are planned at Fruits of Labor & Beckley’s

Historic Black Knight, along with Shamrock Shakes and McFlurries at McDonalds.

Fruits of Labor Café is planning a special evening Irish-themed dinner on Friday,



March 15 – reservations recommended (call 304-252-9421 to select a dinner time