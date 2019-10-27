63.6 F
Beckley
Sunday, October 27, 2019 7:38am

IS leader Baghdadi arrived at area of U.S. raid 48 hours beforehand : Turkish official

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has made what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in the centre of Iraq’s second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014, in this still image taken from video. Social Media Website via Reuters TV/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) – Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi arrived at the location in Syria where he was reportedly killed early on Sunday in a U.S. raid some 48 hours before the operation, a senior Turkish official said.

The Turkish army had advance knowledge of the U.S. operation in Syria’s Idlib, the official said, adding that Turkey would continue to coordinate its actions on the ground with the “relevant parties”.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, earlier told Reuters that Baghdadi had been targeted in the overnight raid but was unable to say whether the operation was successful. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to make a “major statement” later on Sunday.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

IS leader Baghdadi arrived at area of U.S. raid 48 hours beforehand : Turkish official

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has made what would be...
Read more

Newt Gingrich: China-Russia military alliance would have incredible impact on US

News WWNR -
0
China has dramatically modernized and grown its economy, military, and influence around the world in a relatively short time. In its own right,...
Read more

Islamic State leader Baghdadi reportedly killed in Syria by U.S. forces

News WWNR -
0
BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a U.S. military operation in Syria, sources...
Read more

Islamic State leader targeted by U.S. forces; Trump plans ‘major’ statement

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military conducted an operation against elusive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Saturday, a U.S. official said,...
Read more

ISIS target believed to be Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi is killed in Syria: sources

News WWNR -
0
A "high value ISIS target" believed to be Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi has been killed by U.S.-led forces in Idlib, Syria, a well-placed military...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Newt Gingrich: China-Russia military alliance would have incredible impact on US

WWNR -
0
China has dramatically modernized and grown its economy, military, and influence around the world in a relatively short time. In its own right,...
Read more
News

Islamic State leader Baghdadi reportedly killed in Syria by U.S. forces

WWNR -
0
BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have been killed in a U.S. military operation in Syria, sources...
Read more
News

Islamic State leader targeted by U.S. forces; Trump plans ‘major’ statement

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military conducted an operation against elusive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Saturday, a U.S. official said,...
Read more
News

ISIS target believed to be Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi is killed in Syria: sources

WWNR -
0
A "high value ISIS target" believed to be Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi has been killed by U.S.-led forces in Idlib, Syria, a well-placed military...
Read more
News

Protesters voice support for Hong Kong before Rockets game

WWNR -
0
HOUSTON -- A group of about 35 people staged a rally on Saturday outside of the Toyota Center before the Houston Rockets' game...
Read more
News

Andrew McCarthy: Trump can fight impeachment with THIS defense against Ukraine quid pro quo charge

WWNR -
0
Quid pro quo . . . it’s the new “by the book.”You remember “by the book,” right? No, not “buy the book,” which I’ve...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap