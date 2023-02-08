It’s February! Potholes are forming!  How is WVDOH fighting back?

This winter, WVDOH also has the ability to make a limited amount of hot asphalt even when asphalt plants are closed.



In District 1, which includes Kanawha, Boone, Clay, Mason, and Putnam counties, work crews have an asphalt recycling machine that takes old, ground up asphalt and reheats it in a big drum. Crews can tow the asphalt recycler to the site of a pothole and deliver hot asphalt on the spot.



“This will allow us to make permanent pothole repairs during the winter,” said WVDOH District 1 Manager Arlie Matney.



The machine now in use in District 1 allows work crews to make small batches of hot asphalt on the spot to make permanent pothole repairs even when asphalt plants are shut down. Matney said the machine is ideal for making emergency repairs or when crews can’t want to wait until spring for a permanent pothole repair.



“Where we can really use this is in our work zones,” Matney said. He said the machine can come in handy in places like Interstate 64, where heavy traffic typically wears out cold asphalt patches quickly.



District 1 bought 30 extra tons of asphalt before the asphalt plants closed and left it in a pile to use for emergency repairs over the winter. When they want to make a batch of hot asphalt, crews scoop up the chunks of hardened asphalt and dump into the asphalt machine to reheat.