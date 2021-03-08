It’s Not All Stomping Grapes

Erin Stone

3/10/2021

Summersville, WV – (WWNR) After taking a leap of faith several years ago, Frank Bix, co-owner of the Kirkwood Winery & Isaiah Morgan Distillery is now serving up some of the most popular beverages in the state and surrounding areas. The winery has been in business for several decades and continues to make true West Virginia wines.

Listen to the entire interview here:

Their most popular and well known offerings are the fruit flavored options including wild elderberry, raspberry, blackberry, rhubarb, and even dandelion lemon. They boast to currently be serving 39 different wines and 3 types of whiskey.



Kirkwood was voted the Best Winery in West Virginia in 2020. It’s not hard to see why with how much passion the owners and staff pour into every bottle. This local gem has served the community well and continues to bring the much-anticipated Wine Festival every year. Frank and the staff are all ready and excited for this year’s festival, but the grapes must ripen first!

If you have ever been curious about the wine making process, this is the place! Mr. Bix shared a simplified version of the process with me so I could fully understand how it all works.

First, grow grapes. A lot goes into just this. The soil, ph, waterfall, etc. all play a part in how the grapes will grow. Second, harvesting and crushing! The grapes are put through a crusher and helps infuse the flavors. Several ingredients including sugar and yeast are added and then it’s time to ferment! The waiting game where the winner gets to drink the lovely wine.

Not only does Kirkwood Winery grow their own grapes, they use concentrate and bottle their own product all in house! Frank Bix, co-owner, was kind enough to speak with me more about the winery and wine making process. It’s not all stomping grapes!