It’s Ramp Season – Here’s Where To Enjoy Them This Weekend.

By Warren Ellison

“Listen to Warren Ellison interview James Williams of the Corner Gas and Grill and Chris Colin of Ace Adventure Resort about their ramp dinners on Saturday.”

Ramps. They’re the wild onion with the pungent smell and the delicious taste. And every spring, thousands of West Virginians gather at ramp dinners around the area to enjoy the harvest and mix the spring tonic with their favorite foods. Last year, the covid-19 pandemic put a halt to ramp festivities. But this year, a number of ramp feeds and festivals are returning, with two happening in this area on Saturday.

The Corner Gas And Grill in Pax will hold its ninth annuaal Ramp Dinner and Flea Market on Saturday, May 1st. The popular restaurant will be serving a traditional ramp dinner, with ham, pinto beans, fried potatoes, eggs, cornbread, ramp casserole and other dishes. Owner James Williams says his staff are currently cleaning just over a hundred pounds of ramps, so there should be enough for everyone this Saturday. Ramp dinners are $15.00 and will be served from 10am to 4pm. The popular flea market will also be taking place starting at 7:30am. Among the items for sale are hanging flower baskets, just in time for Mother’s Day. The cost is $30 each or 2 for $55.

If you’re in the mood for something a little fancier, head over to Ace Adventure Resort on Concho Road in Oak Hill. Their second annual Ramp It Up Festival will be held at the Lost Paddle Bar And Grill on Saturday from 2pm to 9pm. ACE staff members will be creating their own ramp recipes, including Wood Fired Potato and Ramp Pizza, Ramp ‘oroni Rolls, Ramp Meat Loaf and even Ramp Ice Cream! They will also add ramps to any item on the regular menu. There will also be craft beer and music from the Long Point String Band and the Poor Taters. Admission is Adults $15 in advance/$20 day of, Youth $9 in advance/$15 day of.

For more information about the Corner Gas And Grill’s Ramp Dinner, call 304-877-6900 or visit www.facebook.com/thecornergasngrill. For Ace Adventure Resorts Ramp It Up Festival, visit https://aceraft.com/event/ramp-it-up-ramp-festival or www.facebook.com/ACE.AdventureResort.WestVirginiaVacations.

If you’re still hungry for ramps after this Saturday, some other ramp festivals are scheduled, including the granddaddy of them all, the 82nd Feast Of the Ramson Ramp Festival in Richwood on Saturday, May 15th from 10am to 4pm.