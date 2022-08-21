It’s Time Once Again For Beckley’s Appalachian Festival.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Celebrate Appalachian Heritage.

Beckley area week-long celebration of Appalachian heritage, highlighting unique cuisine, art, craft and culture.

Appalachian Festival – Beckley-Raleigh County West Virginia – August 20-28, 2022

www.appalachianfestival.net

Appalachian Festival media sponsor:

Southern Communications Radio

103CIR / 105.9 WTNJ / Groovy 94.1 / 93.5fm The Buzz / News Talk 620 WWNR

Organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce (BRCCC), the Appalachian Festival is now in its 25th year. The week-long festival features events throughout the week celebrating Appalachian heritage and culminating with the Appalachian Makers Market.

This year the BRCCC is highlighting Appalachian cuisine and local businesses by incorporating a restaurant week into the Festival’s activities.

The mission of the Festival continues through the years by adding new events and activities focused on life in Appalachia.

We welcome you to join us for all of the events of the 2022 Appalachian Festival – August 20-28, 2022 including:

Appalachian Makers Market

Restaurant Week

Fridays in the Park

Appalachian Festival Street Fair

Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine Tours

Youth Museum of Southern WV Exhibit “Leonardo’s Lab & Youth Activities

Tamarack Marketplace – Chili, Brews & Bands

Beckley Art Center Exhibits

Daniels Vineyard Annual WV Craft Beer & Wine Festival

New River Gorge National Park Program

Raleigh County Library Special Activity

Active Southern WV – Get Active Event

For information about the Appalachian Makers Market click www.appalachianfestival.net/makers-market/

For a schedule of events click www.appalachianfestival.net/schedule/