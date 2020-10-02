54 F
Beckley
Friday, October 2, 2020

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner test negative for coronavirus, source says

By WWNR
President Trump’s eldest daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband, White House adviser Jared Kushner, tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A White House source told Fox News Friday that Ivanka Trump and Kushner were tested on Friday and that both tests came back negative.

“Praying for the swift recovery of my father and Melania and for all those impacted by COVID-19,” Ivanka Trump tweeted. “As they fight this together, the President will continue to fight for the people of this great country.”

TRUMP, FIRST LADY TEST POSITIVE FOR THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

Meanwhile, the president’s youngest son, Barron Trump, tested negative, as well.

“Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy,” first lady spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News.

The Trump family’s testing comes after Trump and the first lady announced overnight that they both tested positive.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” the president tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

He added: “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Melania Trump also tweeted, “As too many Americans have done this year, @POTUS & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician, also confirmed Trump and the first lady’s positive COVID-19 tests.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-coV-2- virus,” Conley said. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” he continued.

He added: “Rest assured I expected the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19.

WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL ADVISER DR. SCOTT ATLAS SAYS ‘ZERO REASON TO PANIC’ OVER TRUMP POSITIVE COVID-19 TEST

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19,” Pence Press Secretary Devin O’Malley tweeted. “Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

The president and first lady’s positive coronavirus tests came just hours after news surfaced that senior White House adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a source familiar, Hicks — who has been traveling with the president this week — began showing symptoms of coronavirus Wednesday night, either during or after Trump’s Duluth campaign event. She was quarantined aboard Air Force One on the way back and tested positive on Thursday morning, the source said.





