Sunday, November 15, 2020 6:41pm

Ivanka Trump slams media for ignoring violence against conservatives

Ivanka Trump on Sunday called out the media for its apparent double standards when covering violence directed towards conservatives and supporters of her father, President Trump

“The media’s near total silence about the physical violence being perpetrated against conservatives is shameful & dangerous,” she tweeted.  

“Just image [sic] the outrage and indignation if this went the other way. Violence is never the answer and instigators must be condemned and prosecuted,” she wrote.

The comments marked a rare instance of forthrightness for the president’s daughter and come a day after violent scuffles during the so-called Million MAGA March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Multiple videos emerged online of demonstrators and counterdemonstrators trading shoves, punches and slaps. A man with a bullhorn yelling “Get out of here!” was shoved and pushed to the street by a man who was then surrounded by several people and shoved and punched until he fell face first into the street. Bloody and dazed, he was picked up and walked to a police officer.

THOUSANDS OF PRO-TRUMP SUPPORTERS DESCEND ON DC FOR ‘MILLION MAGA MARCH’ NEAR WHITE HOUSE

Many were quick to echo Ivanka’s Trump’s accusations of double standards.

Her brother, Donald Trump Jr, likewise slammed the “media’s silence” on the Saturday-night violence as “defeaning.”

“After four years of calling them Nazis, at this point they might as well just dox them all or add the AOC’s lists for the Gulags,” he tweeted. “They are complicit in the violence. They are the worst of the worst.”

Fox News’ Evie Fordham contributed to this report.



