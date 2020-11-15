51.6 F
Beckley
Saturday, November 14, 2020 11:00pm

Jack Nicklaus dismisses Trump question at The Masters: ‘I don’t think this is the place for politics’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Jack Nicklaus appeared to still be angling his shot a few days after Democrat candidate Joe Biden was projected to beat President Trump in the presidential election.

Nicklaus was given a chance to tee off on a question in an interview with USA Today on Thursday. He was asked whether he had advice for Trump accepting defeat as he was the honorary starter at The Masters.

GOLF LEGEND JACK NICKLAUS ENDORSES TRUMP

“I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics,” he told the paper.

Days before the election, Nicklaus was among the former professional athletes who endorsed the president.

“I have had the privilege over the last three-and-a-half years to get to know our current President a little more as his term progressed,” he said in a lengthy Twitter statement.

BERNHARD LANGER, 63, BECOMES OLDEST GOLFER TO MAKE MASTERS CUT

“I have been very disappointed at what he’s had to put up with from many directions, but with that, I have seen a resolve and a determination to do the right thing for our country.

“He has delivered on his promises. He’s worked for the average person.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fox News projected that Biden won the key states of Pennsylvania and Nevada last week. Some strong Trump supporters have cried voter fraud and demanded recounts in the wake of Biden’s projected victory.



Source link

Recent Articles

Jack Nicklaus dismisses Trump question at The Masters: ‘I don’t think this is the place for politics’

News WWNR -
0
Jack Nicklaus appeared to still be angling his shot a few days after Democrat candidate Joe Biden was projected to beat President Trump...
Read more

Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns, other states consider options

News WWNR -
0
Oregon and New Mexico governors issued orders for tighter measures in the face of spiking coronavirus cases, including near-lockdown conditions. New Mexico Gov. Michelle...
Read more

Obama is pushing Susan Rice for secretary of state job: sources

News WWNR -
0
Former President Obama is pushing for President-elect Biden to nominate his former national security adviser Susan Rice for secretary of state, sources close...
Read more

Portland official who called 911 on Lyft driver blames fear of ‘white supremacists’

News WWNR -
0
The Portland city commissioner, criticized after phoning 911 with concerns during a Lyft ride despite pushing to "defund" Portland police, attributes her actions to fear of...
Read more

How Tiger Woods’ hopes to defend his Masters title came to a likely end

News WWNR -
0
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tiger Woods walked off Augusta National on a perfect Saturday morning with a real shot to win another Masters and...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns, other states consider options

WWNR -
0
Oregon and New Mexico governors issued orders for tighter measures in the face of spiking coronavirus cases, including near-lockdown conditions. New Mexico Gov. Michelle...
Read more
News

Obama is pushing Susan Rice for secretary of state job: sources

WWNR -
0
Former President Obama is pushing for President-elect Biden to nominate his former national security adviser Susan Rice for secretary of state, sources close...
Read more
News

Portland official who called 911 on Lyft driver blames fear of ‘white supremacists’

WWNR -
0
The Portland city commissioner, criticized after phoning 911 with concerns during a Lyft ride despite pushing to "defund" Portland police, attributes her actions to fear of...
Read more
News

How Tiger Woods’ hopes to defend his Masters title came to a likely end

WWNR -
0
AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tiger Woods walked off Augusta National on a perfect Saturday morning with a real shot to win another Masters and...
Read more
News

How long will the 2020 presidential election ‘process’ take?

WWNR -
0
Nov. 6, 2020 – This is a rush transcript from “Special Report” November 6, 2020. This copy may not be in its final...
Read more
News

NY doctor slams Gov. Cuomo for doubting potential coronavirus vaccine touted by Trump

WWNR -
0
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo casting doubt about the coronavirus vaccine because it happened under President Trump's leadership&#2013266080;is "disheartening" and threatens his credibility, a doctor...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap