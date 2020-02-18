43.9 F
Jackson State, Prairie View get into postgame fight

By WWNR
A skirmish broke out in the handshake line at the end of Prairie View‘s 70-61 victory over Jackson State on Monday.

After appearing to be bumped slightly by Panthers guard Darius Williams, Dontelius Ross of Jackson State went after him, taking a swing that did not connect before he was restrained by his teammates and coaches.

The two teams were in the midst of being separated when Jackson State senior Khalil Spencer charged into a Prairie State player, briefly reigniting the brawl.

Order was quickly restored, with police officers getting between the teams as Prairie State players were escorted off the court.

The game between the division rivals got chippy down the stretch, capped by Jackson State’s Jayveous McKinnis drawing a technical for aggressively fouling a Prairie State player with 26 seconds left in the second half.



