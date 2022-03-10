Jamie Buckland is assisting with applications for Hope Scholarships

Applications for Hope Scholarship are now being accepted for the 22-23 academic year, and Jamie Buckland, founder of WV Families United for Education, is assisting parents and educational service providers in navigating the process.



Hope Scholarship is an ESA that provides parents with roughly $4,300 to use towards tuition at a private school or with an individualized instructional program (educating at home) for children in Kindergarten through 12th grade.



For more information reach out to Jamie, jamie@wvfue.org or join their FB GROUP .