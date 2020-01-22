15.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, January 22, 2020 11:32am

Jan Brewer: Press ripped me, but praised Pelosi for same thing

By WWNR
News

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer slams ‘hypocrites’ in the media who called her rude and racist when she was photographed pointing a finger at President Obama in 2012. #FoxNews

FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOXNews.com and the direct-to-consumer streaming service, FOX Nation. FOX News also produces FOX News Sunday on FOX Broadcasting Company and FOX News Edge. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most-watched news channel in the country for 17 consecutive years. According to a 2018 Research Intelligencer study by Brand Keys, FOX News ranks as the second most trusted television brand in the country. Additionally, a Suffolk University/USA Today survey states Fox News is the most trusted source for television news or commentary in the country, while a 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News is the top-cited outlet. FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape while routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows
The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/
Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/
The Story with Martha MacCallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/
Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/
Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/
The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/
Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/

Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/

source

Recent Articles

Bloomberg’s ad spending up to a quarter-billion dollars

News WWNR -
0
With the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump dominating political news coverage, Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is up this week with a new national...
Read more

Jan Brewer: Press ripped me, but praised Pelosi for same thing

News WWNR -
0
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer slams 'hypocrites' in the media who called her rude and racist when she was photographed pointing a finger at...
Read more

Logitech Delivers As I Expected – Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Money WWNR -
0
Introduction Logitech (LOGI) is one of my largest positions in my broadly diversified retirement portfolio. The company now accounts for almost seven percent....
Read more

Magic Johnson at Stern memorial: I’m going to miss my angel

News WWNR -
0
David Stern was remembered Tuesday as a mentor and a leader, a Little League parent and a loyal friend.To Magic Johnson, he was...
Read more

Democrats to make opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate will hear opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday, beginning up to six...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Bloomberg’s ad spending up to a quarter-billion dollars

WWNR -
0
With the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump dominating political news coverage, Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is up this week with a new national...
Read more
Money

Logitech Delivers As I Expected – Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

WWNR -
0
Introduction Logitech (LOGI) is one of my largest positions in my broadly diversified retirement portfolio. The company now accounts for almost seven percent....
Read more
News

Magic Johnson at Stern memorial: I’m going to miss my angel

WWNR -
0
David Stern was remembered Tuesday as a mentor and a leader, a Little League parent and a loyal friend.To Magic Johnson, he was...
Read more
News

Democrats to make opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate will hear opening arguments in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday, beginning up to six...
Read more
News

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Impeachment trial is a political farce – no more witnesses or documents are needed

WWNR -
0
Tuesday afternoon, moments before the onset of the third presidential impeachment trial in American history, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had a...
Read more
News

Senate approves Trump impeachment trial plan, rejects Democrats on documents, witnesses

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate voted early on Wednesday on party lines to approve the rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap