January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

In addition to cervical cancer screening, knowing and understanding the various risk factors can reduce chances of developing cervical cancer. The most significant risk factor associated with cervical cancer is infection with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which can be prevented by receiving the HPV vaccine. Other risk factors include smoking, infection with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), giving birth to three or more children, using birth control for a long time (five or more years), or having multiple sexual partners.WVBCCSP works with providers statewide to ensure women receive the services they need. An uninsured or underinsured woman with a family of four can have a total household income of $69,372 and still be eligible for WVBCCSP services. To find out if you qualify, visit the WVBCCSP website or call 1-800-642-8522 for more information or to find a local provider.