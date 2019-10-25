40.9 F
Beckley
Friday, October 25, 2019 9:16am

Japan trade minister resigns after being accused of gifting crabs and melons to voters

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Japan’s trade minister Isshu Sugawara resigned on Friday, less than two months after he was appointed, following accusations of violating the country’s election law.

He was under pressure to resign after reports accused him of gifting his Toyko voters expensive food items such as melons, oranges, crab, and royal jelly between 2006 and 2007, as well as offering a monetary gift during a recent wake.

Japan’s election law bans politicians from sending gifts or donations to voters in their home constituency, according to the BBC.

JAPAN PARDONS MORE THAN HALF A MILLION OF PETTY CRIMES TO MARK ASCENSION OF NEW EMPEROR

During the wake, he reportedly offered 20,000 yen ($184) to the family of one of his supporters — a Japanese custom known as “incense money,” a monetary condolence gift for families grieving due to a loss, according to Shukan Bunshun, a weekly Japanese magazine. The magazine published a photo allegedly showing Sugawara bowing and handing an envelope containing the money at a funeral on Oct. 17.

The magazine also printed a list of gifts sent by his office – including cod roe and oranges – while listing thank-you letters received from his voters.

Japan's Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara speaks to the media at the parliament in Tokyo on Oct. 25, 2019.

Japan’s Trade Minister Isshu Sugawara speaks to the media at the parliament in Tokyo on Oct. 25, 2019.
(AFP/Getty)

Sugawara, 57, told the media on Friday he decided to step down from office and he was still looking into whether or not he broke election law.

“I don’t want my problems to slow down parliament deliberations,” Sugawara said.

RESTAURANT HOLDS ‘GORDON RAMSAY NIGHT’ AFTER PRANKSTER CLAIMS FAMOUS CHEF IS SHOWING UP

If his actions are found true, the monetary gift would be in violation of the Public Offices Election Act and carry a 500,000 yen ($4,605) fine, according to the Japan Times.

Hiroshi Kajiyama, a former revitalization minister, was assigned to his position on Friday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized for appointing Sugawara following his actions.



Source link

Recent Articles

Japan trade minister resigns after being accused of gifting crabs and melons to voters

News WWNR -
0
Japan's trade minister Isshu Sugawara resigned on Friday, less than two months after he was appointed, following accusations of violating the country's election law.He was...
Read more

U.S. Representative Cummings to be eulogized by Obama, Clintons in Baltimore

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - The late Elijah Cummings, a veteran Democratic lawmaker and civil rights activist who was a leading force in the impeachment inquiry...
Read more

Minnesota Trump rally punch suspect facing felony assault charge: reports

News WWNR -
0
A Minnesota man — who allegedly punched a Trump supporter in the contentious scene outside the president’s Keep America Great rally in Minneapolis two...
Read more

Eyeing presidency, Democratic hopeful Gabbard will not seek re-election to Congress

News WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks during the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate in Westerville, Ohio, U.S., October 15,...
Read more

Trump campaign responds to Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ interview, takes swipe at Hunter

News WWNR -
0
The Trump campaign late Thursday night responded in a tweet to Joe Biden's "60 Minutes" interview where the former vice president was critical of President...
Read more

Related Stories

News

U.S. Representative Cummings to be eulogized by Obama, Clintons in Baltimore

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - The late Elijah Cummings, a veteran Democratic lawmaker and civil rights activist who was a leading force in the impeachment inquiry...
Read more
News

Minnesota Trump rally punch suspect facing felony assault charge: reports

WWNR -
0
A Minnesota man — who allegedly punched a Trump supporter in the contentious scene outside the president’s Keep America Great rally in Minneapolis two...
Read more
News

Eyeing presidency, Democratic hopeful Gabbard will not seek re-election to Congress

WWNR -
0
Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard speaks during the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate in Westerville, Ohio, U.S., October 15,...
Read more
News

Trump campaign responds to Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ interview, takes swipe at Hunter

WWNR -
0
The Trump campaign late Thursday night responded in a tweet to Joe Biden's "60 Minutes" interview where the former vice president was critical of President...
Read more
News

U.S. Justice Dept. review of origins of Russia probe now a criminal investigation: source

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Justice Department review of the origins of the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election...
Read more
News

Redskins vs. Vikings – Game Summary – October 24, 2019

WWNR -
0
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap