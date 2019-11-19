37.3 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:55am

Jason Chaffetz: Rep. Rashida Tlaib may test Democratic claims that no one is above the law

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Rashida Tlaib: Her most controversial statements

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has never been afraid to voice her opinion. From her calls to shut down U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to her push to impeach President Trump, take a look back at her most controversial statements over the past two years.

Freshman House Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., reportedly received payments from her campaign while running for office in 2016. While such unusual arrangements can be legal under narrow guidelines during the campaign season, Tlaib allegedly continued to take money from the campaign after the election, potentially violating federal law. Any payments prior to the election also must meet stringent requirements regarding legitimate campaign expenses.

In a report last week, the Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) announced that the House Ethics Committee would extend its investigation into Tlaib after finding “substantial reason to believe” she violated campaign finance laws.

It was unusual and significant that specific documentation, including emails from Tlaib, was released to the public.

JUSTIN HASKINS: DEMOCRAT RASHIDA TLAIB PROPOSES DISASTROUS CASH GIVEAWAY — GUESS WHO’S GOING TO PAY FOR IT?

The OCE wrote, “(If Tlaib) converted campaign funds from Rashida Tlaib for Congress to personal use, or if Tlaib’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes, then Tlaib may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law.”

In April 2018, Tlaib allegedly wrote, according to the OCE, that she was “struggling financially right now” and was “sinking.” She added, “So I was thinking the campaign could loan me money, but Ryan said that the committee could actually pay me. I was thinking a one-time payment of $5k.”

More from Opinion

It is my understanding that payments made from a campaign to a candidate because someone needs extra money does not meet the standards requiring reimbursement or payments only if there is a legitimate campaign expense. While some of the facts have emerged, not all the facts have been exposed. This is what the House Ethics Committee has historically done well.

Unlike the kangaroo court impeachment proceedings run by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the House Ethics Committee is truly bipartisan – with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans on the committee. That means that no one party can stack the deck in favor of one side or another as Schiff is able to do on the House Intelligence Committee.

It is imperative the committee embrace the long-standing tradition of holding members of Congress accountable on both sides of the aisle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

There will be no recommendation for action unless there is bipartisan support. The fact that the committee has agreed to expand the investigation indicates that these allegations are strong and they are serious.

It also means there is real evidence that can lead to a variety of recommendations including no action, criminal referral, or a host of options somewhere in between.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tlaib should publicly commit to cooperate with the Ethics Committee investigation and find out why campaign donations ended up in the personal account of the candidate. This is a serious allegation deserving her full-time attention and cooperation. And the mainstream media should do its job and report on this most serious allegation.

No one is above the law, even if they are a member of the “Squad.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM JASON CHAFFETZ



Source link

Recent Articles

Jason Chaffetz: Rep. Rashida Tlaib may test Democratic claims that no one is above the law

News WWNR -
0
Rashida Tlaib: Her most controversial statementsRep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has never been afraid to voice her opinion. From her calls to shut down...
Read more

Criminal charges expected this week against Epstein guards

News WWNR -
0
Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein when he took his own life are expected to face criminal charges this week for...
Read more

Republican lawmaker says Democrats can ‘only cry wolf so many times’ on impeachment

News WWNR -
0
House Intelligence Committee Member Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said Democrats have been "crying wolf" on alleged wrongdoing on the part of President Trump for a...
Read more

DHS defends policy keeping asylum-seeking migrants at Mexico border

News WWNR -
0
Although many migrants who made it to the United States to ask for asylum have been kept in limbo at the border of Mexico, the...
Read more

Lakers bring in Dave Chappelle for ‘peek’ at greatness

News WWNR -
0
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The doors to the Los Angeles Lakers' practice court swung open Monday, and as reporters trickled into the gym,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Criminal charges expected this week against Epstein guards

WWNR -
0
Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein when he took his own life are expected to face criminal charges this week for...
Read more
News

Republican lawmaker says Democrats can ‘only cry wolf so many times’ on impeachment

WWNR -
0
House Intelligence Committee Member Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said Democrats have been "crying wolf" on alleged wrongdoing on the part of President Trump for a...
Read more
News

DHS defends policy keeping asylum-seeking migrants at Mexico border

WWNR -
0
Although many migrants who made it to the United States to ask for asylum have been kept in limbo at the border of Mexico, the...
Read more
News

Lakers bring in Dave Chappelle for ‘peek’ at greatness

WWNR -
0
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The doors to the Los Angeles Lakers' practice court swung open Monday, and as reporters trickled into the gym,...
Read more
News

California sues Juul over e-cigarette ads, sales to teens

WWNR -
0
Amid a nationwide backlash against vaping, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, alleging that Juul Labs deliberately marketed and sold...
Read more
News

Stephanie Grisham mocks MSNBC’s Joy Reid over ‘homophobic blog’ scandal

WWNR -
0
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham mocked MSNBC host Joy Reid over her homophobic blog scandal on Monday when asked for comment about...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap