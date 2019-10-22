62.7 F
Beckley
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 10:13am

Jason Chaffetz: Republicans ‘finally playing offense’ on impeachment and need to do more of it

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Though the House Republicans’ effort to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was blocked, Jason Chaffetz said on Tuesday that he’s “glad that Republicans are finally playing offense and they need to do more of it.”

“They can do lots of other things against Schiff: they can file an ethics complaint, they can have a minority day of hearings, they can launch an investigation at leaking that is coming out of the intel community,” the former Utah congressman told “Fox & Friends.”

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted Monday evening to table, or set aside, a resolution to censure Schiff for his handling of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

HOUSE VOTES TO SET ASIDE RESOLUTION CENSURING ADAM SCHIFF

The vote was 218 to 185 to table the resolution, which the Republican minority had introduced. All Democrats voted to table the censure resolution, with all Republicans voting against tabling it.

Independent Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who left the Republican Party earlier this year, voted to table the resolution.

SECOND 2020 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY DEBATE — NIGHT 1 LIVE BLOG

Colorado GOP Rep. Ken Buck, a member of the Freedom Caucus, told Fox News that although he voted against tabling the resolution, he would also oppose a straight, up-or-down vote on censure — and said the matter should have been referred to the Ethics Committee.

Buck added that the best outcome would be for Schiff to apologize, and the next-best outcome would be for a referral to the Ethics Committee. Buck said other Republicans agree that Schiff’s conduct did not meet the standard for censure.

Chaffetz said that, on a legal basis, what the House is doing is “just fundamentally wrong.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“[Republican South Carolina Senator] Lindsey Graham over in Judiciary, he’s got subpoena power; he can get after some people,” Chaffetz said.

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Patriots acquire WR Mohamed Sanu from Falcons

News WWNR -
0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have acquired veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round draft pick,...
Read more

Jason Chaffetz: Republicans ‘finally playing offense’ on impeachment and need to do more of it

News WWNR -
0
Though the House Republicans' effort to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., was blocked, Jason Chaffetz said on Tuesday that he’s...
Read more

Fantasy basketball forecaster – Oct. 22-27

News WWNR -
0
2:25 PM ETAndre SnellingsESPN In weekly transaction leagues, the schedule is one of the most important factors in determining how to fill out...
Read more

Greg Hardy has UFC win overturned after use of unapproved inhaler

News WWNR -
0
Greg Hardy thought he had picked up his sixth UFC win in a fight against Ben Sosoli on Saturday in Boston, but the...
Read more

Female fans banned from Iranian league games

News WWNR -
0
Female fans were allowed to watch Iran play Cambodia earlier this month. Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Iranian domestic league resumed on Sunday and...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Patriots acquire WR Mohamed Sanu from Falcons

WWNR -
0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have acquired veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round draft pick,...
Read more
News

Fantasy basketball forecaster – Oct. 22-27

WWNR -
0
2:25 PM ETAndre SnellingsESPN In weekly transaction leagues, the schedule is one of the most important factors in determining how to fill out...
Read more
News

Greg Hardy has UFC win overturned after use of unapproved inhaler

WWNR -
0
Greg Hardy thought he had picked up his sixth UFC win in a fight against Ben Sosoli on Saturday in Boston, but the...
Read more
News

Female fans banned from Iranian league games

WWNR -
0
Female fans were allowed to watch Iran play Cambodia earlier this month. Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty ImagesThe Iranian domestic league resumed on Sunday and...
Read more
News

Trump bashes Clinton’s ‘Russian asset’ suggestion against Gabbard: ‘She’s crazy’

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start the day ...Fox News Exclusive: Trump...
Read more
News

Astros deny intent of assistant GM’s support of Roberto Osuna

WWNR -
0
HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros issued a statement late Monday denying a Sports Illustrated report regarding the behavior of a team executive in...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap