Sunday, November 15, 2020 4:39pm

Jason Miller slams ‘shameful’ media coverage of Antifa violence at MAGA rally

Antifa protests and violence broke out on Saturday night in Washington,D.C. against Trump supporters participating in a MAGA march.

In reaction, Trump reelection campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News’ “MediaBuzz” that the mainstream media hasn’t given the event the attention it deserves.

“I really think it’s shameful that some of the competing networks, whether it be CNN or MSNBC, have not covered it the way that they should,” he said.

TRUMP SUPPORTERS HARASSED, ATTACKED AT MAGA MARCH IN DC AMID CLASHES WITH COUNTER-PROTESTERS; ARRESTS MADE

Miller explained that “peaceful” pro-Trump protesters were physically attacked by Antifa and Black Lives Matter protesters, describing some videos on social media as “absolutely horrific.”

A counter-protester burns a Trump 2020 flag after supporters of President Trump held pro-Trump marches Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“When we said during the campaign you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America, these aren’t Trump supporters who are showing up and committing the violence,” he said. “I think the media really needs to go and cover this.”

MEDIA TAKES HEAT FOR IGNORING VIOLENT ATTACKS ON TRUMP SUPPORTERS AT MAGA RALLY

“Whether it be the D.C. police or the DOJ, there have to be immediate crackdowns on these groups like Antifa,” he added. “Because this isn’t how society is supposed to work.”

Meanwhile, Miller pointed out that the media has already appointed Joe Biden as incoming president when various legal challenges on election integrity still remain and President Trump refuses to concede.

But the truth is, he said, the media is already celebrating because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is “one step closer to the presidency.”

