Jason Peters agrees to move back to left tackle for Eagles

By WWNR
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles‘ left tackle riddle was solved six days before the regular-season opener, as Jason Peters has agreed to move back to Carson Wentz‘s blindside.

“Jason Peters came into my office this morning and he has decided to slide over to left tackle,” coach Doug Pederson said. “This is the unselfishness [of Peters]. This is who he is. He sacrifices not only his body but for the football team. … I’m thrilled to death.”

The natural expectation was that Peters, who has built a Hall of Fame worthy résumé playing left tackle over 16 seasons with the Eagles and Buffalo Bills, would take over his old position immediately after 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard was lost for the season with a torn biceps in late August. But Peters remained at right guard in practice and wanted a pay raise before making the move, according to sources.

Peters’ contract has not been reworked as of yet, according to a league source, who added that Peters did this because he cares about the team. He signed a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason to play guard after Brandon Brooks was lost to an Achilles injury. The contract is worth up to $6 million in incentives but does not include language related to moving to tackle.

Game week is off to a good start for Wentz. He is back practicing in full after groin tightness kept him off the field for several days, and he now has his protector back.

“I’m excited for him and for this team,” Wentz said. “I’ve had J.P. blocking my blindside pretty much every year. … He’s been the guy out there and done a great job. We call him The Bodyguard for a reason.”

Third-year player Matt Pryor had taken the bulk of the snaps at left tackle after Dillard went down. He is among the candidates to play right guard along with Nate Herbig and rookie Jack Driscoll, Pederson said.

The Eagles open their season against rookie edge rusher Chase Young and the Washington Football Team on the road Sunday.



