Jeff Campbell to 46th District seat in House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Jeff Campbell, of Lewisburg, to the West Virginia House of Delegates 46th District which covers part of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

Campbell fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Mike Honaker who resigned to take a position with the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. Campbell will serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

Campbell has been a teacher in the Greenbrier County school system since 2001 and has taught Social Studies at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Ronceverte for 15 years. He also has been a radio broadcaster in Greenbrier County since 1985 and serves as statistical coordinator for West Virginia University football broadcasts.

Campbell graduated from Concord University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education, where he was named Outstanding Alumnus of the Year in 2019.