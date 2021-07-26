Jeffrey Pack Named Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch announced the appointment of Jeffrey Pack as Commissioner of DHHR’s newly created Bureau for Social Services, effective August 2, 2021.

Pack, of Cool Ridge, currently is a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates representing Raleigh County but will resign his position before joining DHHR. He was first appointed to the House in January 2018 and then elected for two 2-year terms. Pack has served as the chair of the Health and Human Resources Committee. He is a graduate of Concord University.



“Jeff’s experience serving as the chair of the House Health and Human Resources Committee is a great asset for the state,” said Crouch. “As a legislator, he has seen first-hand the issues that many families face and has demonstrated great dedication to West Virginia’s children and families. He has led the effort to provide funding for Child Protective Services (CPS) as well as shepherded the transition to managed care for our CPS population. I am confident he is ready to tackle this new bureau with a fresh perspective.”



Linda Watts, Commissioner of the Bureau for Children and Families, retired on July 16, 2021 after 16 years of service to the State of West Virginia. Cammie Chapman, Associate General Counsel assigned to the Bureau for Children and Families, is serving as Interim Commissioner due to Watts’ retirement.

“Linda leaves behind a wonderful legacy of passion and care for the health and well-being of West Virginia’s children and families. I am thankful for her leadership and wish her the best in her retirement,” said Crouch. “I am also thankful for Cammie’s efforts to ensure a smooth transition as Jeff steps into this important role.”

DHHR will continue recruitment for a commissioner of the newly created Bureau for Family Assistance, which along with the Bureau for Social Services, will replace the former Bureau for Children and Families.

“I am very blessed to be granted this opportunity to effectuate change within our child welfare system,” said Pack. “We have the opportunity to enhance the lives of so many children who have faced significant challenges. I look forward to getting started.”