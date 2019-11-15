31.8 F
Beckley
Thursday, November 14, 2019 10:26pm

‘Jeopardy!’ champs, including James Holzhauer, couldn’t identify Michael Avenatti in clue

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Perhaps his 15 minutes of fame are truly behind him.

Michael Avenatti once dominated the news cycle when he was hired as adult-film star Stormy Daniels’ lawyer in a legal battle against President Trump‘s personal attorney Michael Cohen, but his existence didn’t ring a bell to three “Jeopardy!” champions on Thursday’s episode of the iconic game show.

Former reigning champs James Holzhauer, the sports gambler who had a remarkable 32-game winning streak earlier this year, Emma Boettcher, the contestant who beat Holzhauer, and Francois Barcomb, the winner of the Teachers Tournament, all participated in the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions finals.

However, all three of them were stumped by the $800 clue from the “Lawyers, Law & Legality” category.

“This lawyer’s star rose while repping Stormy Daniels but fell after he was accused of trying to extort millions from Nike in 2019,” host Alex Trebek read.

‘JEOPARDY!’S ALEX TREBEK GETS EMOTIONAL AFTER CONTESTANT’S MESSAGE

The clue was followed by silence from the contestants.

“His name, you’ve quickly forgotten obviously, Michael Avenatti.”

As referenced by Trebek, Avenatti pleaded not guilty to charges that he committed extortion by threatening to reveal Nike’s alleged unsavory dealings in college athletics publicly if he wasn’t paid up to $25 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Avenatti also has faced fraud charges in Los Angeles federal court and in a separate New York case after he was charged with cheating Stormy Daniels of book deal income. Avenatti once represented Daniels over a nondisclosure deal regarding an alleged affair with Trump.

Avenatti had two conspiracy charges dropped against him in the Nike case Wednesday, while a wire-fraud charge was added.



Source link

Recent Articles

Source — Trail Blazers signing Carmelo Anthony to non-guaranteed contract

News WWNR -
0
Carmelo Anthony is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, a source told ESPN.The Blazers have tried at different times in...
Read more

‘Jeopardy!’ champs, including James Holzhauer, couldn’t identify Michael Avenatti in clue

News WWNR -
0
Perhaps his 15 minutes of fame are truly behind him.Michael Avenatti once dominated the news cycle when he was hired as adult-film star...
Read more

Esper says military academy athletes can delay service to go pro, reversing Mattis decision

News WWNR -
0
Athletes attending U.S. military academies can now delay entry into the armed forces upon graduation to play professional sports if they make the cut.Defense...
Read more

Republican Bevin concedes Kentucky governor’s race

News WWNR -
0
Matt Bevin, the Republican Kentucky governor backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, conceded defeat on Tuesday in a tight race against Democrat Andy...
Read more

Indiana police dog shot dead while chasing suspect in woods

News WWNR -
0
A police dog in Indiana was shot dead Wednesday while tracking down a suspected drunken driver who tried to escape police by bolting...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Source — Trail Blazers signing Carmelo Anthony to non-guaranteed contract

WWNR -
0
Carmelo Anthony is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, a source told ESPN.The Blazers have tried at different times in...
Read more
News

Esper says military academy athletes can delay service to go pro, reversing Mattis decision

WWNR -
0
Athletes attending U.S. military academies can now delay entry into the armed forces upon graduation to play professional sports if they make the cut.Defense...
Read more
News

Republican Bevin concedes Kentucky governor’s race

WWNR -
0
Matt Bevin, the Republican Kentucky governor backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, conceded defeat on Tuesday in a tight race against Democrat Andy...
Read more
News

Indiana police dog shot dead while chasing suspect in woods

WWNR -
0
A police dog in Indiana was shot dead Wednesday while tracking down a suspected drunken driver who tried to escape police by bolting...
Read more
News

Henninger: ‘Pelosi had it right the first time,’ Dems should not have pursued impeachment

WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “right” to initially argue that the impeachment of President Trump should be avoided, Wall Street Journal columnist Dan Henninger said on Thursday.“Nancy...
Read more
News

America’s forgotten war with Russia: new documentary

WWNR -
0
In 1918, in the midst of World War I, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson committed thousands of U.S. troops to an operation in the...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap