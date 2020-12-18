29.5 F
Jeremy Bulloch, ‘Star Wars’ original Boba Fett actor, dead at 75

Star Wars” actor Jeremy Bulloch died on Thursday. He was 75.

The actor played the feared bounty hunter Boba Fett in the franchise’s “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.”

The star died in a London hospital due to health complications after battling Parkinson’s for years, according to a statement from his representatives.

In the “Star Wars” films, Boba Fett was known as the villain who took part in the capture of Harrison Ford‘s Han Solo before he was rescued by Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker.

Boba Fett had just a few–though important–minutes of screen time between the two movies. He spoke just four lines of dialogue that were performed by another actor.

But Boba Fett quickly became a cult favorite and emerged as one of the most beloved figures in the “Star Wars” galaxy, inspiring characters and plotlines in other “Star Wars” properties, most notably “The Mandalorian” on Disney+, where Boba Fett has recently reemerged.

English actor Jeremy Bulloch has died at the age of 75. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

The franchise’s cast spoke out following the death of their co-star.

“Today we lost the best bounty hunter in the galaxy,” Billy Dee Williams, whose Lando Calrissian appeared in key scenes with Bulloch in the films, said on Twitter.

Mark Hamill added: “Jeremy Bulloch was the quintessential English gentleman. A fine actor, delightful company & so kind to everyone lucky enough to meet or work with him. I will deeply miss him & am so grateful to have known him.”

Boba Fett wasn’t his only role in the “Star Wars” movies, however.

Without the mysterious mask, he played Lieutenant Sheckil in “The Empire Strikes Back” and Captain Jeremoch Colton in “Revenge of the Sith.”

Jeremy Bulloch was known for playing Boba Fett in the 'Star Wars' movies. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Bulloch was the first of four actors to have taken on the role in some form. Jason Wingreen performed the voice in the original trilogy. Temuera Morrison, who played Boba Fett’s father Jango Fett in 2002′s “Attack of the Clones,” plays an aging, ravaged Boba Fett in season two of “The Mandalorian.” And Daniel Logan played Boba Fett as a boy in “Attack of the Clones.”

Outside of the iconic sci-fi films, he also appeared in a pair of James Bond films, 1981′s “For Your Eyes Only” and 1983′s “Octopussy.”

The actor boasts over 100 credits, including small roles on British television shows “Dr. Who,” “Crown Court” and “Sloggers.”

The star is survived by his wife Maureen and their three sons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report





