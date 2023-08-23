Jeremy Hall named ARH Regional CEO

LEXINGTON, KY. – Jeremy Hall has been named ARH Regional CEO, tasked with overseeing the healthcare system’s West

Virginia and Big Sandy regions.

The appointment is an expansion in responsibility for Hall, who, since July 2022, has worked a dual position as CEO of

the West Virginia Region as well as CEO of Beckley ARH Hospital.

Paul Betz, ARH Chief Operating Officer, says Hall’s appointment is the result of his hard work and dedication to ARH.

“Jeremy has earned this additional responsibility because of his results-oriented work and loyalty to ARH,” Betz said.

“We are proud of his accomplishments and look forward to his continued success.”

Hall, a native of Hindman, Ky., joined ARH in 2006 as an administrative fellow in the corporate HR office. From there, he

moved to an assistant administrator position at Middlesboro ARH, followed by his first stint at Beckley, where he worked

as associate administrator. He spent three years as CEO at Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, helping guide the South

Williamson, Ky., hospital through the Covid-19 pandemic.

While at Tug Valley, he also worked for eight months as interim COO at Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center.

Hall said he is both excited and honored to serve in his new position.

“This is an opportunity for me to become involved in the ARH system on a larger scale, working, not only with the West

Virginia Region, but also with the five hospitals in the Big Sandy Region,” he said.

Hall will no longer be based out of Beckley ARH, but he said his regional CEO responsibilities will keep him actively

involved both there and with Summers County ARH Hospital.

“I’ve really enjoyed seeing the progress made in the Beckley and Summers County communities over the past year,” said

Hall, who serves on the boards of directors for the West Virginia Hospital Association, the West Virginia Chamber of

Commerce and the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

“I will still be actively involved in the operations, and I look forward to working closely with Joey (Preast, Summers ARH

CEO) and the person selected for the CEO position in Beckley.

“I just want to help them be successful.”

ARH is a family affair for Hall, as his sister Tiffany works as assistant system director for behavioral health, his wife

Meghan is a corporate compliance auditor and his mom Trena served as corporate chief administrative officer before

retiring in 2022.

“This company is a huge part of who I am,” he said, recalling going to the hospital with his mom when she worked as a

nurse. “ARH has been part of my life since the day I was born.”

Though Hall has spent his entire career with ARH, he said he hasn’t worked much with the Big Sandy Region hospitals

and looks forward to getting involved.

“It will give me a chance to get to know a part of the company that I haven’t previously spent a lot of time with,” he said.

“I really believe the Big Sandy Region and the West Virginia Region both have enormous amounts of potential.

“It’s really exciting to be involved with that.”