Jerry Rice, Nick Saban among WV Sports Legends urges passing of Freedom to vote act.

Beckley, WV -Sports legends with ties to West Virginia, including University of Alabama Coach Nick Saban and Los Angeles Lakers Star Jerry West, are urging Congress to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and other election integrity measures. The Senate started debate on the Freedom to Vote Act .

In a letter Addressed to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin , organized by Make Every Vote Count, the group writes “…we are all certain that democracy is best when voting is open to everyone on a level playing field; the referees are neutral; and at the end of the game the final score is respected and accepted.”

Without Manchin’s support, Senate Democrats would not be able to muster the simple majority necessary to alter the filibuster, which requires a 60-vote majority to pass most bills. The 100-seat Senate is split 50-50, with Democrats in charge only because Vice President Kamala Harris casts a tie-breaking vote.

Objections from Manchin have also complicated Democratic efforts to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion climate and social policy legislation.