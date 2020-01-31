35.9 F
Thursday, January 30, 2020

Jesse Watters: Bernie Sanders should be furious with Nancy Pelosi

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Ahead of next week’s Iowa caucuses — and President Trump’s Thursday night rally in Des Moines — Jesse Watters said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., should be very upset with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Watters said Thursday on “The Five” that Sanders — who narrowly lost Iowa in 2016 to Hillary Clinton — should be indignant that Pelosi’s effort to impeach and remove Trump from office has left him stranded on Capitol Hill six days a week until a verdict is reached.

Sanders is one of a handful of Democratic presidential candidates — including Sens. Michael Bennet of Colorado, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota — who are required by Senate rules to attend the impeachment trial every day except Sunday.

MARK LEVIN TWEETS ASK WAFFLING GOP SENATORS WHY ‘DISGRUNTLED’ JOHN BOLTON SHOULD TESTIFY

“If I was Bernie Sanders I would be furious with Nancy Pelosi because she has kept him off the field in Iowa leading up to the caucus — and let Joe Biden and now Trump have the entire state to themselves,” he said.

“I understand why Trump is there now: You want to kind of flex your muscles, get a taste of the ground game, some voter contact. Remember, he beat Hillary in Iowa by nine points,” the “Watters World” host said.

He alluded to the fact that Biden is essentially the only top-tier Democratic candidate able to campaign with abandon in Iowa while the House Democrats try to impeach Trump.

“If Bernie or Warren beats Biden in both of those early primary states, that’s a scary idea,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is facing only two nominal opponents for the Republican nomination — former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld and former Rep. Joe Walsh, R-Ill.

Fox Business host Kennedy added that Trump will send dozens of surrogates — including some cabinet members — to Iowa ahead of the caucus to gin up support.

“There is a lot of chaos there,” she added of the Democrats. “It is a fractious party and I think the president is trying to show that even with impeachment and all that is going on with the media and Democrats after him, he’s going to go out there and show that he’s got a solid message.”



