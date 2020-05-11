39.2 F
Beckley
Monday, May 11, 2020 7:53pm

Jesse Watters slams Obama’s ‘corrupt presidency’ over Russia investigation: ‘This guy’s got some nerve’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Jesse Watters blasted former President Barack Obama on “The Five” Monday, saying the 44th president needed to “pay a price” for his involvement in the Russia investigation and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s case.

“This guy’s got some nerve, Barack Obama. We now have evidence that they planted evidence, they hid evidence, they concocted evidence against the Trump campaign,” Watters said. “This was a frame job from the very beginning.

“There was never evidence of collusion, except all the Obama intelligence officials went on TV and said that there was collusion. Yet under oath, they said they saw no evidence of collusion.”

NBC ADMITS MISTAKE WITH BARR FOOTAGE

The Justice Department moved last week to dismiss the case against Flynn, President Trump‘s first national security adviser, who was seen as a key source of information for then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign.

On Sunday, Trump intensified his criticism of Obama by tying him to the Flynn investigation and blasting his predecessor’s criticism aimed at the Trump administration’s coronavirus response.

“I mean, this is like [the movie] ‘Internal Affairs.’ Catching dirty cops, framing innocent people, and then everybody’s mad at internal affairs,” Watters said. “No, this was a corrupt presidency.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox Business Network host Dagen McDowell then asked co-host Juan Williams why Obama would “belly flop in the middle of this,” ensuring fresh scrutiny of his potential role in the investigation.

“I think these people are so concerned, thinking about the idea that our justice system, a country based on laws, is now all about politics,” Williams said, criticizing Attorney General William Barr. “Flynn’s new lawyer [is] very smart because they’re talking to an audience of one and they know that one person has a bee in his bonnet about President Obama.”

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to thsi report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Jesse Watters slams Obama’s ‘corrupt presidency’ over Russia investigation: ‘This guy’s got some nerve’

News WWNR -
0
Jesse Watters blasted former President Barack Obama on "The Five" Monday, saying the 44th president needed to "pay a price" for his involvement in the Russia...
Read more

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes consensus favorite to win MVP

News WWNR -
0
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the consensus favorite to win the NFL MVP Award, with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on...
Read more

Trump denies ‘system broke down’ after aides test positive for coronavirus: ‘I felt no vulnerability’

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.President Trump pushed back on Monday on reports...
Read more

California nurse treating ‘code blue’ coronavirus patient dies after lack of proper PPE: report

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A nurse in California died two weeks after she treated...
Read more

Avoid Norfolk Southern

Money WWNR -
0
Avoid Norfolk Southern Source link
Read more

Related Stories

News

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes consensus favorite to win MVP

WWNR -
0
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the consensus favorite to win the NFL MVP Award, with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on...
Read more
News

Trump denies ‘system broke down’ after aides test positive for coronavirus: ‘I felt no vulnerability’

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.President Trump pushed back on Monday on reports...
Read more
News

California nurse treating ‘code blue’ coronavirus patient dies after lack of proper PPE: report

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.A nurse in California died two weeks after she treated...
Read more
Money

Avoid Norfolk Southern

WWNR -
0
Avoid Norfolk Southern Source link
Read more
video
News

Larry Kudlow on supporting American workers amid coronavirus pandemic

WWNR -
0
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow joins Sean Hannity on 'Hannity.' #FoxNews #Hannity FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN),...
Read more
News

Greg Hardy on why UFC 249 was a ‘game-changer’ for him

WWNR -
0
Greg Hardy participated Saturday in UFC 249 – the first major sporting event to occur in North America since the coronavirus pandemic shut down...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap