Jessica Hudson Named Chief Operating Officer of DHHR

Hudson worked at Stonerise Healthcare, LLC since its beginnings in 2007. She served as the Chief Financial Officer and Director of Mergers and Acquisition, a position she held since 2013. She previously was Vice President of Revenue and Operations from 2007-2013.“I am confident in Jessica’s vast experience as a health care leader,” said Crouch. “By creating this new position, we will be establishing a direct line of oversight and communication with our administrative support offices to ensure successful and cross-functional outcomes. We will continue to eliminate some of the silos that have developed over the years by placing the right people in leadership positions.”Hudson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from West Virginia State University. She is a board member of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the West Virginia Health Care Association.“I look forward to using my knowledge and experience from the private health care sector as the Chief Financial Officer leading more than 3,000 team members in enterprise operations, human resources and financial affairs in my new position at DHHR,” said Hudson. “I am very excited to join Team DHHR as a public servant and appreciate Secretary Crouch’s confidence in me.”Hudson is the third official appointed following the organizational study of DHHR by the McChrystal Group, at the direction of Gov. Jim Justice.