Jews around the world celebrate first night of Hanukkah: ‘Peace, love and laughter’

Jews around the world gathered Sunday night to mark the first of eight nights of Hanukkah – lighting menorahs, spinning the dreidel, exchanging gifts and frying up latkes.

Also known as the Festival of Lights, Jews celebrate the holiday to commemorate the miracles performed during the Maccabean revolt against Israel’s Greek king.

President Trump marked the first night with a tweet, sending his “warmest wishes” to Jews celebrating the joyous holiday — hours before the National Menorah lighting took place on the ellipse of the White House.

“Melania and I send our warmest wishes to Jewish people in the United States, Israel, and across the world as you commence the 8-day celebration of Hanukkah,” he wrote.

The president hosted an early Hannukah reception last week, inviting Jewish community and faith leaders for a musical performance and menorah lighting in the East Room of the White House.

During the event, Trump signed an executive order that would cut federal funding to colleges and universities that don’t curb anti-Semitism against Jewish students. The executive order came a day after two people opened fire inside a Jewish supermarket in Jersey City, N.J.

Vice President Mike Pence also took to Twitter to commemorate the start of the Jewish holiday.

“Happy Hanukkah to all those celebrating around the United States and the world,” Pence wrote in a tweet. “Each night as you gather around the menorah, we pray for a blessed and fruitful celebration of the festival of lights.”

In cities around the world – from Moscow to Budapest and London and Warsaw – survivors of the Nazi Holocaust gathered for menorah-lighting ceremonies to mark the first night of Hanukkah.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley wished her Jewish friends “peace, love, and laughter this holiday season,” while US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman joined Prime Minister Netanyahu for a candle-lighting ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

“A great honor to stand with @IsraeliPM at the Western Wall to light the Chanukia — just a few steps from where the Maccabees achieved the great victory that we celebrate tonight,” Friedman wrote of the ceremony.

The Festival of Lights begins on Sunday, December 22nd and will conclude on Monday, December 30th.