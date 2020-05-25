75.2 F
Jim Harbaugh flips out as LB Jaydon Hood commits to Michigan

By WWNR
Michigan landed its second ESPN 300 linebacker in as many days on Monday when Jaydon Hood announced his commitment to the Wolverines. Hood is the No. 191 ranked prospect overall and had been considering Miami, Kentucky, Minnesota, Louisville, South Carolina and a handful of other offers.

He is now joining his teammate, Ja’Den McBurrows, in this class for Michigan as both prospects are from Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Wolverines added ESPN 300 outside linebacker Junior Colson out of Brentwood, Tennessee, on Sunday and now get Hood, an inside linebacker, in the fold. That addition seemed to resonate with the Michigan coaches as head coach Jim Harbaugh, defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary all did cartwheels in Hood’s commitment video posted to social media.

The coaches are celebrating Hood’s commitment and that they have now added four commitments to the class in the month of May with Hood, Colson, safety Rod Moore and linebacker Tyler McLaurin.

Michigan now has six ESPN 300 commitments in the class and 15 total commitments. Prior to the Wolverines adding Colson and Hood, the class was ranked No. 14 overall. With the new additions, Michigan is likely on its way up when the rankings are updated.





