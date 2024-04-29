Jina Belcher of NRGRDA To Speak at April 30 Oak Hill Town Hall on Childcare

Issues Hindering Business and Economic Development

Oak Hill, W.Va. (March 7, 2024) – Jina Belcher, Executive Director of the New River Gorge

Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), is slated to address stakeholders and citizens

attending the 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 30 “A State Without Child Care” Town Hall Series at Lively

Family Amphitheater on Main Street in Oak Hill, W.Va.

Belcher said, ”West Virginia ranks 50th in child care accessibility, and 64% of West Virginians

live in a child care desert. Adequate and affordable child care is the backbone of a productive

and ready workforce and a region must possess this critical service to experience job growth,

business retention, and new business attraction. NRGRDA is adding its voice to the collective

group seeking state tax credits and incentives for child care and an expansion of the tax credit

the Legislature enacted in 2023 for the development of more child care facilities in our

communities. We’re fortunate to have the strong voice of Melissa Colagrosso, owner of A Place

To Grow, representing our region’s childcare needs and NRGRDA will staunchly advocate for

innovative solutions to support childcare. ”

As working mother, Belcher said we need more business leaders to attend these town hall

meetings and to get actively involved in sharing data about how the lack of accessible and

affordable child care hinders our communities and the state overall.

The West Virginia Association for Young Children and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce are

collaborating to encourage the West Virginia Legislature to act on childcare deficiencies during

the May Special Session. This free community forum open to the public is one of 10 being held

statewide to educate citizens on local, state and federal policies and activities that could help

enhance childcare opportunities. Other town halls are being held in these locations:

Bridgeport – April 9

Charleston – TBD

Huntington – May 7

Keyser – TBD

Lewisburg – April 23

Parkersburg – May 9

Princeton – May 2

Shenandoah Junction – May 8

Weirton – April 11

Wheeling – April 17

Belcher joined leaders from across WV at the state’s annual “Child Care Day” at the Legislature

on February 14 (Valentine’s Day) to meet with legislators and call attention to the child care

needs of employers, college students, and families.