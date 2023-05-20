Job And Resource Fair Connects Job Seekers With Potential Employers.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – On Friday, the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center was the place for those looking for a job and those with jobs to offer.

More than 75 employers were on hand for the 2023 Job and Resource Fair, hosted by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

“We are really hoping to meet the needs of our employers in the Raleigh County and surrounding area,” said Michelle Rotellini, BRCCC President and CEO. “As you know, everybody is looking for workers these days, so we partnered with Workforce West Virginia to send the location out to 18,000 job seekers. We’ve also partnered with Senator (Joe) Manchin’s office, and Goodwill Industries and we’re really hoping to reach those people who think that maybe they have to leave the state. . . and just showcase these 75 businesses that we have and say ‘look, these are all the different things that you can do. You can make really good money living in Southern West Virginia.”

“Upstairs, we have a Resource Room where they will help you build a resume. We also have New River Transit here, who is talking about their different transportation lines and how they can help you get to job interviews.”

Attendees could find out about jobs in a variety of fields, including healthcare, education, law enforcement, tourism, mining, broadcasting and the military.

Other partners in this years Job and Resource Fair were New River Community and Technical College and Southern Communications.