Job Jumpstart Program; will provide one-time $1,500 payments to West Virginians going back to work

CHARLESTON, WV – In his 2022 State of the State address last night, Gov. Jim Justice announced the Job Jumpstart Program to assist West Virginians returning to the workforce.

West Virginia residents who currently receive unemployment benefits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits and who obtain employment between January 1 and August 12, 2022, may be eligible for the Job Jumpstart Program, which will provide a one-time payment of $1,500. Those who complete a WorkForce West Virginia approved training program and obtain a credential between January 1 and August 12, 2022 may also be eligible.

Beginning February 1, the program will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through August 12, 2022, or until funding is expended. To be eligible, applicants must maintain employment for eight consecutive weeks and average a minimum of thirty-two hours per week. West Virginians who exhausted their unemployment benefits after January 1, 2022, who have re-entered the workforce, or are job searching, may also be eligible for this program.

Complete eligibility requirements and Job Jumpstart Program applications are available online at workforcewv.org/jjp. Interested applicants should complete the pre-screening questionnaire and be prepared to provide proof of current West Virginia residency, a valid Federal or State Driver’s License or I.D. and either proof of employment or credentials received if enrolled in an approved training program.

For additional program information, visit workforcewv.org/jjpfaqs.